Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Had to Be Escorted Out After CNN’s Jake Tapper Interview

WASHINGTON — Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s senior adviser, refused to leave the set of CNN’s “State of the Union” after his contentious interview with host Jake Tapper, and had to be escorted out by security, a source for the network said.

“The segment was over and Mr. Miller was politely asked to leave the set multiple times. After refusing to leave, he was escorted out by security,” said a CNN source.

Miller had just completed the interview with Tapper, who cut him off at the end. As Miller tried to defend Trump and refute the portrayal of him in the book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” Tapper said, “There is one viewer that you care about right now. And you’re being obsequious, you’re being a factotum in order to please him.”

Tapper had asking questions about Trump’s fitness, and queried Miller about a weekend tweet in which Trump wrote that he was a “very stable genius.”

Miller responded, “In the toxic environment that you have created here and CNN and cable news, which is a crisis of legitimacy for your network — and we saw it, of course, with the extremely fake news you reported about the Don Jr. and WikiLeaks story that was a huge embarrassment for your network.”

A White House official did not immediately return a request for comment.