Inside the Chamber: Top Moments from Trump’s State of the Union

WASHINGTON — President Trump tried to spread a message of unity at points in his State of the Union address, but from inside the House chamber, what was very apparent was discord and division.

Dozens of female Democratic House members wore black to honor victims of sexual harassment and assault. Members of the Congressional Black Caucus wore Kente cloths to protest Trump’s reported reference to African nations as “s—hole” countries. Others wore butterfly buttons to support Dreamers.

Trump’s speech was heavy on his accomplishments during his first year in office, but also had plenty of tough lines about immigration, national security and law enforcement.

The scene was certainly one that put Trump in the best possible light, and he relished the pomp and circumstance and tradition. At times, he reached for inspirational lines.

“Over the last year, the world has seen what we always knew: that no people on Earth are so fearless, or daring, or determined as Americans,” Trump said. “If there is a mountain, we climb it. If there’s a frontier, we cross it. If there’s a challenge, we tame it. If there is an opportunity, we seize it.”

But the speech is likely to be remembered for some of the more contentious issues of the next few weeks — particularly the ongoing debate over what to do about Dreamers, the undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children.

Some key moments:

‘Chain migration.’ Trump talked of his administration’s immigration plan and for a path to citizenship for Dreamers. But few Democrats were having it because of the other part of his proposal, which is to put an end to what he calls “chain migration.” As Trump talked of the current problem with immigration law, in which immigrants are able to bring in “virtually unlimited numbers of distant relatives,” there was hissing, and even the word “lies” could be heard from Democrats. Some reporters spotted House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi trying to get her side to quiet down.

Tax reform. This is Trump’s key accomplishment of 2017, and he certainly touted it. In the advance copy of the speech, the text spelled out BIGGEST TAX CUTS AND REFORMS IN AMERICAN HISTORY. Democrats were largely dismissive — although a few did stand when Trump talked of Apple’s plans to invest $350 billion and hire 20,000 workers. “This is our new American moment,” Trump said, again trying to tie the speech together into a common theme. Democrats, though, are likely to push the controversial tax bill’s emphasis on tax cuts for the wealthiest, as well as the massive drop in the corporate rate.

‘National Anthem’: “We proudly stand for our National Anthem,” Trump said, in what was perhaps the surest sign that this speech would touch cultural divisions. Some Democrats stood in the chamber, but many did not, as the president’s past attack on NFL players for kneeling remains a cultural flashpoint.

Those Democrats. More than a dozen Democrats boycotted the speech. Those who remained staged their own kinds of protests. Most of them on the House floor didn’t go near Trump as he entered the chamber, and rushed to the exits the minute it ended. There were moments of unity, particularly on non-controversial issues like first responders and veterans. More often than not Democrats were not applauding; some were texting. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) looked like he would rather he anywhere but there. As Trump talked about the war on “beautiful, clean coal,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) laughed.

Ji Sung-Ho. At least in the chamber, the biggest applause was for a man who escaped from North Korea. As Trump referenced him, he waved his crutches, having endured multiple amputations after a train ran over his limbs during his escape. “Sung-Ho’s story is a testament to the yearning of every human soul to live in freedom,” Trump said, in a message that focused less on bellicose rhetoric and more on the terror of the current regime of Kim Jong Un.

The length. At almost 90 minutes, this was one of the longer State of the Union addresses, but it was also very much in keeping with other addresses of the past. That is to say, it was like a laundry list of accomplishments and ideas, laden with personal references to the president’s gallery guests. But it was easy to see why Trump would want to relish this moment: As he exited, Republicans rushed to be at his side, particularly Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), and one lawmaker even had Trump sign a book. There was no talk of the Russia investigation or Twitter eruptions or deep state dramas. Once he was out the door, the TV lights went off in the chamber and, very quickly, it cleared.