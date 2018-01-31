Celebrities Deride Trump’s State of the Union: ‘Not All Immigrants Are in Gangs’

President Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union speech Monday night, addressing infrastructure and immigration and touting the economy.

Much of Hollywood was not a fan of Trump’s speech, however, or elected not to watch it at all, and took to Twitter to express their contempt for the event or encourage their followers to direct their attention elsewhere.

Elizabeth Banks wrote that she “tried” but that the speech made her “throw [her] remote.” She added that “not all immigrants are in murderous gangs, one did my hair color today – I don’t really need to say this, right?”

PS not all immigrants are in murderous gangs, one did my hair color today – I don’t really need to say this, right? #SOTU — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 31, 2018

Kumail Nanjiani kept it short, and simply tweeted, “not watching.”

not watching — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 31, 2018

Mark Ruffalo called out Trump for the way he addressed infrastructure, writing that “we need an infrastructure plan to create millions of jobs, not corporate wealth.”

We stand with working people, not Wall Street. We need an infrastructure plan to create millions of jobs, not corporate wealth. #TrumpSellsOut #SOTU — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 31, 2018

Andy Cohen played on a widely circulated image of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), in which she looks displeased with Trump’s words. “Nancy Pelosi’s stink eye is EVERYTHING!!!!!” he wrote.

Nancy Pelosi’s stink eye is EVERYTHING!!!!! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 31, 2018

Josh Groban wrote that “all these standing ovations (except for those honored) are dumb.”

I don’t care if it’s bipartisan tradition, all these standing ovations (except for those honored) are dumb. — josh groban (@joshgroban) January 31, 2018

Shonda Rhimes retweeted the Shondaland Twitter account, which encouraged its followers to “consider supporting candidates who will change the picture,” adding “THIS.”

Patton Oswalt took a humorous approach, retooling a “Mean Girls” quote to address Trump’s heavy emphasis of the MS13 cartel in the segment of his speech addressing immigration, writing, “Stop trying to make ‘MS13’ happen, Donald!”

Stop trying to make "MS13" happen, Donald! #SOTU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 31, 2018

Here, I'm gonna fact check this speech: whatever he just said was bullshit. Boom. Solid reporting. #SOTU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 31, 2018

I am 110% sure that Trump *lightly* soiled his pants when he said, "reciprocal." #SOTU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 31, 2018

Trump using heartbroken families and actual heroes of conscience to get applause for his horrifying, cowardly policies is instantly poisonous and embarrassing. #SOTU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 31, 2018

Mike Pence's catatonic eyes drilling fiendish love holes into the back of Trump's weird half-empty Easter basket head. Who can watch that? #SOTU — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 31, 2018

Only sure way to dump this utter garbage of a Presidency* onto the landfill of history is to communicate, inspire, organize, register, fight & VOTE!!! We are ALL better than this, even if too many seem to think this is our best. Midterm elections Nov 6, 2018. Start the work now!! — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 31, 2018

Here's my fun tweet about the #SOTU: the President is a lying, incompetent, racist, misogynistic sack of shit. Please register to VOTE in the Midterms on Nov 6th: https://t.co/hgzVrS1E2z — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 31, 2018

#SOTU “America filled the world with art and music….” and then ended nearly every art and music program in public schools in the USA. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 31, 2018

#SOTU “Whoever translated his speech from Russian did a good job.” — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 31, 2018

