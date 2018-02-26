‘Clueless’ Star Stacey Dash Files to Run for Congress in California

Actress Stacey Dash, who starred as Dionne Davenport in the 1995 film “Clueless,” is planning to run for public office.

Dash has filled to run as a Republican for the House of Representatives seat in the 44th district in California.

The district, which includes North Long Beach, San Pedro, Watts, and Compton, is currently represented by a Democrat.

On Feb. 9, Dash teased her campaign tweeting, “A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office. I want to see what my online community thinks of this ideas as I mull the possibilities.”

A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office. I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/L71fF0NnXR — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 9, 2018

Dash also addressed the topic of gun control, writing on Twitter, “There is no one answer for what happened in Florida or what’s happened over the last 45 days or what is happening and sadly will happen again. Gun accountability is needed.”

There is no one answer for what happened in Florida or what’s happened over the last 45 days or what is happening & sadly will happen again. Gun accountability is needed. https://t.co/7KRMI3JXT1 — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 15, 2018

As a previous commentator on Fox News, Dash has been voicing her conservative political opinions since 2012, when she endorsed then presidential candidate Mitt Romney. In 2014, Fox News hired her to deliver “cultural analysis and commentary.”

Dash has made headlines over the past few years for multiple controversial comments including in 2016 when she said that Black History Month was not necessary.

She has written a memoir called “There Goes My Social Life: From Clueless to Conservative.”