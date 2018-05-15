Smokey Robinson Says Music Bill Will Boost Livelihood of Classic Artists

WASHINGTON — Smokey Robinson called for passage of music licensing legislation that will extend copyright protection to sound recordings made before 1972, an issue he said was “a livelihood thing” for many artists who no longer perform.

“It is not just about music,” he told a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday. “It is about lives — they could really use that money.”

Robinson was the latest music legend to visit Capitol Hill to urge passage of the Music Modernization Act, a set of changes in the law designed to streamline music licensing and close a loophole in copyright law.

In the early 1970s, Congress extended copyright protection to sound recordings, but it was effective as of Feb. 15, 1972.

The rise of satellite radio and digital streaming has generated new airplay for classics made before that date, but often the artist and the label are not compensated. Robinson said that his music and that of The Miracles are played over 50,000 times a day, every day. An “arbitrary date on the calendar should not be the arbiter of value,” he said.

The legislation passed the House unanimously last month, and it also includes sweeping changes to the licensing regime for digital music services.A Senate version was recently introduced.

Although the legislation has support from the music industry and from internet companies, there is some disagreement from public interest groups.

Meredith Rose, policy counsel at Public Knowledge, said the trouble with the legislation is that it will give protection to the pre-1972 works through Feb. 15, 2067, meaning that recordings won’t fall into the public domain until then. It also would mean that some recordings would have copyright protection for 144 years. The current duration for copyright protection of such things as movies and music compositions is a maximum of 95 years.

She argued that the legislation would prevent archivists from preservation of recordings and “making [them] usefully available for future generations.”

