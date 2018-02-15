Inspector General Conducting Probe of Timing of FCC Actions and Sinclair Deal

WASHINGTON — The FCC’s inspector general is conducting an investigation into a series of FCC actions last year, and how they benefited Sinclair Broadcast Group in the midst of seeking regulatory approval for its acquisition of Tribune Media.

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.), the top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, confirmed the investigation. Democrats had requested the probe, and sources said that the inspector general had informed them that one had been opened.

“I am particularly concerned about reports that chairman [Ajit] Pai may have coordinated with Sinclair to time a series of commission actions to benefit the company,” Pallone said in a statement.

Sinclair’s $3.9 billion deal would make them the largest broadcaster in the country, reaching about 72% of the country,

But the size of the transaction would not have been possible had the FCC not voted along party lines in April to restore a rule that allows companies to “discount” the reach of their UHF holdings. That rule — called the “UHF discount” — allows major station groups to bulk up and still fall within media ownership limits.

Sinclair announced its merger with Tribune several weeks later.

Democrats and public interest groups have questioned the timing of the rule changes, as well as Pai’s meetings with representatives of the company. Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democratic appointee, called for an investigation at a congressional hearing in October.

An FCC spokesman said they had no comment.

David Hunt, the inspector general, has said he would not comment on whether there is an investigation. The inspector general acts as a watchdog to various government agencies. The New York Times first reported on Pauline’s confirmation of the probe.

Sinclair’s merger is still awaiting approval from the Justice Department and the FCC. Even with the relaxed media ownership rules, the combined Sinclair-Tribune will be forced to sell about 10 stations. Recent filings have suggested that Sinclair may be seeking waivers under a new FCC rule that would allow common ownership of more than one top-four station in a market on a case by case basis.

Pai has defended the review of the Sinclair-Tribune merger in a letter to House Democrats last fall. In November, an FCC spokesman told Variety that “any claim that chairman Pai is modifying the rules now to benefit one particular company is completely baseless.”

She noted that Pai has long been a champion of updating its media ownership regulations.

“The Chairman is sticking to his long-held views, and given the strong case for modernizing these rules, it’s not surprising that that those who disagree with him would prefer to do whatever they can to distract from the merits of his proposals.”

Pai, however, championed the restoration of the UHF discount, reversing a decision made by the FCC to do away with it when the agency was controlled by Democrats under President Barack Obama. Pai’s rationale was that the elimination of the UHF discount had to be considered along with other media ownership regulations that cap the number of stations that an entity can own to no more than 39% of the country.