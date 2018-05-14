You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Senate to Vote on Restoring FCC Net Neutrality Rules

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
US Capitol
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats say they will force a vote on Wednesday on a resolution to restore the FCC’s net neutrality rules.

All 49 members of the Democratic caucus are in favor of the resolution, along with Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). If it passes, the resolution still faces a tough vote in the House, as well as the signature of President Donald Trump.

The White House has signaled that Trump favors the move by the FCC in December to roll back many of the net neutrality rules, including those prohibiting internet providers from blocking or throttling content, or from selling “fast lanes” of traffic to get speedier access to consumers.

Democrats, however, see this as a winning issue in the midterms, particularly among younger voters. Polls have shown the public favors the rules, and some Republicans in Congress have proposed legislation to put some of the rules into law.

But net neutrality advocates have said that the legislation, including a bill proposed by Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), falls short of the robust rules put in place by the FCC under its previous chairman, Tom Wheeler, an appointee of President Barack Obama.

Democrats filed a discharge petition last week that triggered a vote on the resolution, which is allowed for under the Congressional Review Act. It enables Congress to register its disapproval on agency actions by a simple majority vote.

More Politics

  • US Capitol

    Senate to Vote on Restoring FCC Net Neutrality Rules

    WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats say they will force a vote on Wednesday on a resolution to restore the FCC’s net neutrality rules. All 49 members of the Democratic caucus are in favor of the resolution, along with Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). If it passes, the resolution still faces a tough vote in the House, as […]

  • Rudy Giuliani

    Rudy Giuliani: Trump 'Denied' AT&T-Time Warner Merger

    WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats say they will force a vote on Wednesday on a resolution to restore the FCC’s net neutrality rules. All 49 members of the Democratic caucus are in favor of the resolution, along with Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). If it passes, the resolution still faces a tough vote in the House, as […]

  • US Capitol

    AFI Docs Unveils 2018 Lineup: 'Personal Statement' to Open Festival

    WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats say they will force a vote on Wednesday on a resolution to restore the FCC’s net neutrality rules. All 49 members of the Democratic caucus are in favor of the resolution, along with Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). If it passes, the resolution still faces a tough vote in the House, as […]

  • US Capitol

    Senate Introduces Music Modernization Act

    WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats say they will force a vote on Wednesday on a resolution to restore the FCC’s net neutrality rules. All 49 members of the Democratic caucus are in favor of the resolution, along with Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). If it passes, the resolution still faces a tough vote in the House, as […]

  • Michael Cohen

    AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Robert Mueller's Team Regarding Michael Cohen

    WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats say they will force a vote on Wednesday on a resolution to restore the FCC’s net neutrality rules. All 49 members of the Democratic caucus are in favor of the resolution, along with Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). If it passes, the resolution still faces a tough vote in the House, as […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad