Senate Votes to End Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Monday voted to end the three day government shutdown after an agreement was reached to eventually allow a vote on protecting “Dreamers” from deportation.

The vote was 81-18.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he had reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to fund the government through Feb. 8 and a guarantee that legislation to protect “Dreamers” will reach the floor if an agreement on a more comprehensive immigration bill is not reached before then.

The House now has to vote on the bill, but there is expectation that it will pass on Monday afternoon.

Schumer said that if no “global” agreement on a number of issues, including immigration, budget caps and other issues, is not reached in three weeks, then the issue of “Dreamers,” the 800,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, will come to an up-or-down vote.

“It’s a shame…that the American people and the Senate have had to endure such hand wringing, finger pointing, stridency to secure a guarantee that we will finally move to address this urgent issue,” Schumer said. He said that the “great deal-making president sat on the sidelines” during the weekend.

Related Shutdown Set to Begin as Senate Fails to Reach Funding Deal As Trump Nears One-Year Mark, Shutdown Looks More Likely

“If we have learned anything during this process, it is that the strategy of shutting down the government over illegal immigration is something the American people do not understand,” McConnell said from the Senate floor.

The shutdown started at midnight on Saturday after the Senate failed to reach an agreement on a short-term funding bill.

California’s two senators, Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, both Democrats, each voted against the funding bill to reopen the government. Two Republicans, Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky, also voted no.

“The Majority Leader’s comments last night fell far short of the ironclad guarantee I needed to support a stopgap spending bill,” Harris said in a statement. She said that the government “made a promise to our Dreamers and it is long past time that we kept that promise.”

A deal looked likely going into the noon vote, after a number of moderate Democrats said that they planned to vote “Yes” after receiving assurances from McConnell on the “Dreamer” issue.

Some immigration and progressive groups expressed dismay that the Democrats did not demand an immediate vote on the Dreamers.

“Today’s cave by Senate Democrats — led by weal-kneed, right-of-center Democrats — is why people don’t believe the Democratic Party stands for anything,” said Stephanie Taylor, the co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said that he would start to work on a more comprehensive solution on Monday, now that it looked like the government would reopen. Asked what role Trump should have in coming to a longer-term spending bill, he told reporters, “Be constructive, just be constructive.”

The immediate impact of the shutdown was varied across federal agencies. Some closed to all but essential employees, while the FCC remained open, operating on reserve funding. A longer-term shutdown could have meant the FCC would have closed most of its operations. A protracted closure also could have forced federal courts to scale back operations as their reserve funding ran out.