Sean Hannity Revealed as Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Mystery Third Client

Fox News host Sean Hannity is the mysterious third client of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s embattled lawyer, Cohen was forced to reveal on Monday.

U.S. District Court judge Kimba Wood ordered that Trump’s longtime personal attorney disclose the name in court. In addition to Trump, Cohen has also represented Republican fundraiser Elliot Broidy.

Cohen was ordered to court after the FBI raided his office last week. Among the documents seized was information about the $130,000 porn star Stormy Daniels said she was paid to keep quiet about allegedly having sex with Trump in 2006.

Lawyers for Cohen had previously refused to identify Hannity, arguing that the revelation was “likely to be embarrassing or detrimental to the client.” Hannity is one of three people Cohen has represented between 2017 and 2018.

“I understand if he doesn’t want his name out there, but that’s not enough under the law,” Wood said in response Cohen’s request to keep his clientele history private.

Hannity did not deny his involvement with Cohen, saying in a statement to multiple outlets, “We have been friends a long time. I have sought legal advice from Michael.”

Details about why Cohen was representing Hannity have not yet been revealed. Variety has reached out to Fox News for comment.