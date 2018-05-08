Eric Schneiderman Resigns Amid Claims of Violence Against Women

Eric Schneiderman
CREDIT: Mary Altaffer/AP/REX/Shutterstock

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has resigned following a report in the New Yorker alleging that he hit, slapped, or choked four women.

Schneiderman continued to deny the allegations, but said that they made it impossible for him to continue. Gov. Andrew Cuomo had called on Schneiderman to resign.

“It’s been my great honor and privilege to serve as Attorney General for the people of the State of New York,” Schneiderman said Monday. “In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me. While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8, 2018.”

The New Yorker identified two women by name who alleged that Schneiderman slapped them and choked them numerous times during the course of romantic relationships. The women alleged that the incidents often happened while Schneiderman was drunk.

The attorney general sued Harvey Weinstein in February for sexual harassment, and had played a central role in attempting to broker a sale agreement that would compensate victims of Weinstein’s sexual harassment.

