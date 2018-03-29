Sarah Jessica Parker Endorses Cynthia Nixon’s Run for Governor of New York

The New York gubernatorial election may still be months away, but Cynthia Nixon has already locked down three votes — those of her “Sex and the City” castmates.

On Thursday, Sarah Jessica Parker announced on Instagram that she would support Nixon in her run for New York governor, writing “A mother. An activist. An advocate. A fighter. A NY’er. A dear friend. Running for Governor of our great state. My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote,” along with a link to the candidate’s website.

The endorsement comes on the heels of Parker stopping short of supporting her co-star to Page Six, saying, “Cynthia has been my friend and colleague since we were little girls. I look forward to talking to her about her New York state gubernatorial bid.”

Sex and the City’s” Charlotte and Samantha have also supported Nixon since her announcement last week, with Kristin Davis tweeting, “I am so proud of @CynthiaNixon, no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know she would be an excellent Governor!” Kim Cattrall, despite feuding publicly with some of her co-stars, most notably Parker, also said, “I support and respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices.”

Nixon will run as a Democrat against the Empire State’s incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The actress has indicated that her decision to run was spurred by Donald Trump’s election as president.

