Trump on Texas School Shooting: ‘This Has Been Going on for Too Long in Our Country’

Ted Johnson

Donald Trump
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump gave comments at the White House in the immediate aftermath of the latest school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, saying that is has been going on “for too long in our country.”

“Too many years. Too many decades now,” he said, adding that “we grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack.”

Nine students and one teacher are dead after an assailant opened fire at Santa Fe High School, CNN reported. One male student is in custody and a second individual has been detained. The school was evacuated, and authorities reported finding possible explosive devices at the school site and near campus.

Trump gave the remarks before addressing a prison reform summit at the White House.

“My administration is determined to do everything in our power to protect our students, secure our schools, and keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves and to others,” he said. “Everyone must work together at every level of government to keep our children safe.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sent a different message to Trump and Congress: You’ve done nothing.

“You were elected to lead — do something. Your first responsibility is to the people of this country, not the NRA — do something,” he said in an open letter that was issued by his office.

“When is enough enough? How many innocent people have to die before you act?” he asked.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the Parkland, Fla., school shooting, tweeted that “this has been my fear since February 14th, that another mass casualty shooting would happen before we did anything. Now, we have 8 more children dead and our leadership in Washington has done nothing. We do not need thoughts and prayers, we need action and we need it now.”

  Donald Trump

    Trump on Texas School Shooting: 'This Has Been Going on for Too Long in Our Country'

  John McCain Screening

    Capitol Hill Lawmakers Honor John McCain at Screening of HBO Documentary

  dj-khaled-netta-split

    What the World Needs Now Is a DJ Khaled-Netta Barzilai Collaboration

  Michael Cohen

    Trump Lists Michael Cohen Payment on Financial Disclosure

  US Capitol

    Senate Votes to Restore FCC Net Neutrality Rules

  Smokey Robinson, David Israelite. Singer Smokey

    Music Modernization Act Gains Momentum in Senate

