Roseanne Barr Apologizes for Obama Aide ‘Joke,’ Says She’s ‘Leaving’ Twitter

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Roseanne
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

WASHINGTON — Roseanne Barr has apologized for targeted one of President Barack Obama’s senior advisers as the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes,” as she responded to a social media conspiracy theory about President Trump’s predecessor.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste,” Barr wrote, later tweeting, “I am now leaving Twitter.”

Barr previously referred to Obama aide Valerie Jarrett as “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” She was responding to a Tweet that alleged that “Jarrett helped hide a lot.” That was a reference to a Wikileaks claim that the CIA during Obama’s term spied on candidates for the French election.

https://twitter.com/therealroseanne/status/1001353729872773121

Barr stars in the ABC revival of her sitcom, which has been renewed for next season. A spokesman for the network did not immediately return a request for comment.

A spokesman for Jarrett said she had no comment. During Obama’s administration, Jarrett was one of the president’s closest advisers.

Jarrett, an African-American, was born in Iran to American parents.

Barr responded to criticism that her tweet was racist by writing, “Muslims r not a race.”

Barr also tweeted about Chelsea Clinton, referring to her as “Chelsea Soros Clinton.” That is a reference to George Soros, the billionaire who has helped fund progressive causes. Clinton fired back with her own response, writing, “Good morning Roseanne – my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros’s nephews are lovely people. I’m just not married to one. I am grateful for the important work does in the world. Have a great day!”

Popular on Variety

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

More Politics

  • Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who returned

    PopPolitics: Why Trump Is Left Out of HBO's 'John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls' (Listen)

    WASHINGTON — Roseanne Barr has apologized for targeted one of President Barack Obama’s senior advisers as the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes,” as she responded to a social media conspiracy theory about President Trump’s predecessor. “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making […]

  • EU flagsEU flags outside the European

    Startups, Media Companies Block European Users in Wake of New Privacy Laws

    WASHINGTON — Roseanne Barr has apologized for targeted one of President Barack Obama’s senior advisers as the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes,” as she responded to a social media conspiracy theory about President Trump’s predecessor. “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making […]

  • Donald Trump

    President Trump Can't Block Twitter Users, Federal Court Rules

    WASHINGTON — Roseanne Barr has apologized for targeted one of President Barack Obama’s senior advisers as the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes,” as she responded to a social media conspiracy theory about President Trump’s predecessor. “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making […]

  • AVI ISSACHAROFF and LIOR RAZ portrait

    Israeli Drama 'Fauda' Draws Viewers From Across the Political Spectrum

    WASHINGTON — Roseanne Barr has apologized for targeted one of President Barack Obama’s senior advisers as the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes,” as she responded to a social media conspiracy theory about President Trump’s predecessor. “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making […]

  • Facebook Thumbs Down Dislike Illustration

    Progressive Groups Launch Campaign to Break Up Facebook

    WASHINGTON — Roseanne Barr has apologized for targeted one of President Barack Obama’s senior advisers as the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes,” as she responded to a social media conspiracy theory about President Trump’s predecessor. “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making […]

  • Santa Fe Shooting

    Celebrities, Politicians React to Santa Fe High School Shooting: 'We Must Do Better'

    WASHINGTON — Roseanne Barr has apologized for targeted one of President Barack Obama’s senior advisers as the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes,” as she responded to a social media conspiracy theory about President Trump’s predecessor. “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad