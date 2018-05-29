Roseanne Barr Apologizes for Obama Aide ‘Joke,’ Says She’s ‘Leaving’ Twitter

WASHINGTON — Roseanne Barr has apologized for targeted one of President Barack Obama’s senior advisers as the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes,” as she responded to a social media conspiracy theory about President Trump’s predecessor.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste,” Barr wrote, later tweeting, “I am now leaving Twitter.”

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Barr previously referred to Obama aide Valerie Jarrett as “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” She was responding to a Tweet that alleged that “Jarrett helped hide a lot.” That was a reference to a Wikileaks claim that the CIA during Obama’s term spied on candidates for the French election.

https://twitter.com/therealroseanne/status/1001353729872773121

Barr stars in the ABC revival of her sitcom, which has been renewed for next season. A spokesman for the network did not immediately return a request for comment.

A spokesman for Jarrett said she had no comment. During Obama’s administration, Jarrett was one of the president’s closest advisers.

Jarrett, an African-American, was born in Iran to American parents.

Barr responded to criticism that her tweet was racist by writing, “Muslims r not a race.”

Barr also tweeted about Chelsea Clinton, referring to her as “Chelsea Soros Clinton.” That is a reference to George Soros, the billionaire who has helped fund progressive causes. Clinton fired back with her own response, writing, “Good morning Roseanne – my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros’s nephews are lovely people. I’m just not married to one. I am grateful for the important work @ OpenSociety does in the world. Have a great day!”