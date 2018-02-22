Special Counsel Robert Mueller Adds New Charges Against Paul Manafort, Rick Gates

WASHINGTON — Special Counsel Robert Mueller added new charges against Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business partner Rick Gates as he investigates Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The fraud and money laundering charges stem from their work for a political party in the Ukraine that was favorable to the Russians. That predated what they did on the campaign.

“Manafort and Gates generated tens of millions of dollars in income as a result of their Ukraine work,” the indictment read. “From approximately 2006 through the present, Manafort and Gates engaged in a scheme to hide income from United States authorities, while enjoying the use of the money.”

Manafort and Gates each plead not guilty after Mueller filed his first indictment in October. The Los Angeles Times reported earlier this week that Gates would plead guilty to fraud-related charges and that he would testify against Manafort.

Manafort served on the Trump campaign from April to August, 2016, during a shakeup after news reports that raised questions about his work for Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine’s president from 2010 to 2014. Gates joined him on the campaign, and later served on Trump’s inaugural committee.

The new indictment is here.