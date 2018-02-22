You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Special Counsel Robert Mueller Adds New Charges Against Paul Manafort, Rick Gates

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Paul Manafort
CREDIT: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

WASHINGTON — Special Counsel Robert Mueller added new charges against Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business partner Rick Gates as he investigates Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The fraud and money laundering charges stem from their work for a political party in the Ukraine that was favorable to the Russians. That predated what they did on the campaign.

“Manafort and Gates generated tens of millions of dollars in income as a result of their Ukraine work,” the indictment read. “From approximately 2006 through the present, Manafort and Gates engaged in a scheme to hide income from United States authorities, while enjoying the use of the money.”

Manafort and Gates each plead not guilty after Mueller filed his first indictment in October. The Los Angeles Times reported earlier this week that Gates would plead guilty to fraud-related charges and that he would testify against Manafort.

Manafort served on the Trump campaign from April to August, 2016, during a shakeup after news reports that raised questions about his work for Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine’s president from 2010 to 2014. Gates joined him on the campaign, and later served on Trump’s inaugural committee.

The new indictment is here.

“In total, more than $75,000,000 flowed through the offshore accounts,” the indictment, signed by Mueller, reads. “Manafort, with the assistance of Gates, laundered more than $30,000,000, income that he concealed from the United States Department of the Treasury, the Department of Justice, and others. Gates obtained more than $3,000,000 from the offshore accounts, income that he too concealed from the Treasury, the Department of Justice, and others.”

