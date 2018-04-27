Rob Schneider Rips Alec Baldwin, ‘Saturday Night Live’ Politics

Rob Schneider is not a fan of Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump impersonations on “Saturday Night Live.” In an interview with Daily News, the outspoken conservative comedian criticized Baldwin’s work on the show, claiming that the actor’s obvious abhorrence and lack of empathy for Trump “spoils any surprise” in his performances.

“I don’t find his impression to be comical,” Schneider told the Daily News. “Because, like I said, I know the way his politics lean and it spoils any surprise. There’s no possible surprise. He so clearly hates the man he’s playing.”

The “SNL” alumnus, who shared the stage with Dana Carvey, Mike Myers, Chris Rock, Chris Farley, Adam Sandler, and David Spade, also compared Baldwin’s portrayal of Trump to Carvey’s “SNL” imitation of former president George H.W. Bush.

“Carvey played it respectfully,” Schneider said. “To me, the genius of Dana Carvey was Dana always had empathy for the people he played, and Alec Baldwin has nothing but a fuming, seething anger toward the person he plays.”

Schneider expanded on his comments on Twitter, posting a photo of text further criticizing Baldwin. “You are in effect only preaching to the already converted,” Schneider wrote in the post.

Today, I was asked about SNL & their political satire. I said I believe you must have empathy for those you play… pic.twitter.com/E5Y8VekN4M — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) April 27, 2018

Baldwin also took to twitter to respond to Schneider’s opinions. “I must admit, Rob Schneider does have a point,” he wrote, linking to an interview with People magazine, in which Schneider also critiqued his portrayal. Schneider then retweeted and replied to Baldwin, calling him “beyond brilliant,” and writing that his “talent & humanity will always shine.”

I must admit, @RobSchneider does have a point: Former SNL Cast Member Rob Schneider on the Show’s Portrayal of Trump: ‘I Feel Bad for Alec’ – Peoplehttps://t.co/B77sYQRUaA — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 26, 2018

Alec,

I love you! You are beyond brilliant.

We are both still trying to maneuver in trying times. Your talent & humanity will always shine. https://t.co/YSEnbc0Dof — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) April 27, 2018

Schneider also warned the “SNL” crew generally against “showing their hand,” and leaning too liberally, lest they provoke Trump further. He proceeded use an analogy to illustrate his point, comparing the president to Bill Cosby.

“Nothing good can come from making Trump nervous,” Schneider said. “It’s like asking Bill Cosby to top off your drink.”

