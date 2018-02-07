You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

White House Aide Resigns After Ex-Wives Claim Domestic Abuse

Ted Johnson

WASHINGTON — Rob Porter, an aide to President Donald Trump, announced his resignation on Wednesday after the Daily Mail published details from his ex-wives of verbal and physical abuse.

Porter, who is serving as staff secretary, said in a statement that the “outrageous allegations are simply false.”

“I have been transparent and truthful about these vile claims, but I will not further engage publicly with a coordinated smear campaign,” he said.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that his departure would not be immediate. She read his statement at the White House press briefing.

“I have always put duty to country first and treated others with respect. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have served in the Trump Administration and will seek to ensure a smooth transition when I leave the White House,” Porter’s statement said.

The Daily Mail posted a story on Tuesday in which Jennifer Willoughby, Porter’s second wife, recounted Porter’s “explosive anger.” The publication also posted a photo of a protective order she obtained for violating a separation agreement. His first wife, Colbie Holderness, also recounted that he was abusive and provided a photo that showed her with a black eye. She said it was a result of him punching her while they were on vacation in Italy.

Porter worked closely with White House chief of staff John Kelly, and was a key figure in controlling the flow of information to the president.

More Politics

  • White House Shutterstock

    White House Aide Resigns After Ex-Wives Claim Domestic Abuse

  • Makan Delrahim

    Antitrust Chief Makan Delrahim Praises John Oliver for 'Last Week Tonight' Segment

  • Adam Schiff

    Rep. Adam Schiff Blasts Trump: Turn Off the TV

  • Matthew Heineman Marie Colvin

    PopPolitics: Matthew Heineman on How 'The Trade' Humanized the Heroin Epidemic (Listen)

  • Trump State of the Union ratings

    Republicans Release Memo Accusing FBI, Justice Department of Bias

  • Jennifer Lawrence

    Jennifer Lawrence to Host Bipartisan Political Performance in New Orleans

  • Donald Trump State of the Union

    Trump Falsely Touts State of the Union Ratings as a Record

