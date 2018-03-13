Trump Ousts Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Replaces Him With Mike Pompeo

WASHINGTON — Rex Tillerson is out as secretary of state.

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday morning on Twitter that Mike Pompeo, the current CIA director, will replace Tillerson, marking the latest shake-up in Trump’s administration.

Tillerson is the second cabinet member to depart, after Tom Price’s resignation last year as secretary of health and human services.

Gina Haspel will succeed Pompeo at the CIA, becoming the first woman in that role.

“Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State,” Trump tweeted. “He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!”

Pompeo and Haspel will face Senate confirmation.

Tillerson’s exit has long been anticipated. The former CEO of Exxon was said to have clashed with the White House on issues like the Paris climate accord. He also appeared unaware of Trump’s decision last week to accept an offer to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Reporters who cover the State Department had been guessing how long into 2018 Tillerson would last.

Haspel is a CIA veteran who was appointed deputy director in February of 2017.