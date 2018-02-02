You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Republicans Release Memo Accusing FBI, Justice Department of Bias

Ted Johnson

Republicans released the Nunes memo on Friday, a document that they say reveals abuse of the government’s surveillance powers and so-called “deep state” bias against President Trump.

The memo — named for its author Devin Nunes, the GOP chairman of the House Intelligence Committee — was criticized by the FBI as being misleading. The director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, cautioned against its release.

Democrats, led by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), said that its release was a way to undermine law enforcement at a time when Special Counsel Robert Mueller is conducting an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

But Trump ordered it declassified, writing in a tweet on Friday morning, “The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans – something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people!”

