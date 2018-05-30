Trump Sounds Off on ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation

President Donald Trump responded to ABC’s cancellation of “Roseanne” by noting that Disney CEO Bob Iger called former Barack Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett but did not contact him when ABC aired controversial statements about his presidency.

Trump tweeted, “Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”

It was not immediately clear what statements Trump was referring to.

ABC abruptly canceled the show just hours after star Roseanne Barr tweeted that Jarrett was the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.” Iger tweeted out his support of the network’s decision, even though it was dropping a breakout hit of the most recent season.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders declined to address the show’s cancellation and said that the president was focused on North Korea and other issues. He had called Barr to congratulate her after the show debuted in March to stellar ratings.

