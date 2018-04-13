Trump Blasts ‘Slime Ball’ James Comey as Details Emerge from Former FBI Director’s Book

President Donald Trump called James Comey a “proven leaker and liar” who “should be prosecuted” after excerpts from the former FBI director’s tell-all book surfaced.

“James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and…. untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI,” Trump wrote.

….untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

The book, “A Higher Loyalty,” details Comey’s encounters with Trump both before and after his inauguration, likening the president to a bully and mob boss. In the scathing review, Comey writes, “This president is unethical, untethered to truth and institutional values.”

Trump fired Comey in May. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein laid out the case for firing Comey in a memo in which he wrote that “over the past year, the FBI’s reputation and credibility have suffered substantial damage, and it has affected the entire Department of Justice.”

Shortly after, Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel for the investigation on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump has repeatedly denied accusations of obstruction of justice and collusion with the Russians.

Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee in June, saying that there is “no doubt” in his mind that he was fired “because of the Russia investigation.”