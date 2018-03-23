Pierce Brosnan, Van Jones Speak Out About Climate Change at UCLA IoES Gala

The UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability held its annual gala Thursday night with celebrities, philanthropists, and business leaders to raise funds to protect the environment.

In attendance at the event, held at Jeanne and Tony Pritzker’s home in Beverly Hills, Calif., were CNN commentator Van Jones, and actor Pierce Brosnan along with his wife and philanthropist Keely Shaye Brosnan who were all being honored by the UCLA IoES for their environmental work.

Inside, the theme of protecting the environment was clear given the ocean life videos that decorated the room. When accepting his award, Jones focused on the idea to work with poor communities to solve environmental issues.

“I know for sure we don’t have any throw-away species. We don’t have any throw-away resources. We don’t have any throw-away children or throw away neighborhoods either,” Jones said. “It’s all precious. The idea that we have a disposable planet and disposable people—that is the sin.”

The Brosnans, who created the 2017 documentary “Poisoning Paradise,” addressed how pollution the dangers of pollution. “As a man who has saved the world four times as James Bond, some of my heroes are here tonight in this very room,” Pierce Brosnan said, “It’s Mr. Van [Jones], as well as many of the scientists at UCLA for whom I have the greatest respect.”

Related Will Jay-Z Respond to Trump’s Tweet During the Grammys? Jay-Z to Guest on CNN's Launch of 'The Van Jones Show'

Keely Shaye Brosnan mentioned President Trump’s administration. “Those of you who support these values have likely noticed the tendency of the current administration to cast anyone who disagrees with their agenda in a light that suggests we are somehow un-American,” she said. “Well, I’m here to say that I believe the environment is a bi-partisan issue.”

A highlight of the night included a guitar signed by Ed Sheeran being sold for $6,000 during the event’s auction. Host of the evening John Salley was spotted chatting with “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo while attendees bid on multiple items. Hollywood power couple Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy as well as actress Courtney Cox also mingled at the estate.