House Speaker Paul Ryan Won’t Run for Re-election

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek re-election this year and will announce his retirement this morning, multiple news outlets reported on Wednesday.

Ryan, who was first elected to his Wisconsin seat in 1998 and became House Speaker in 2015, planned to announce his decision at a closed door conference with other Republicans on Wednesday morning, CNN reported.

There has been speculation that Ryan was looking at leaving Congress, although the expectation was that he would run for re-election that then leave Congress. He is the latest GOP incumbent to announce retirement this cycle, as dozens are choosing to forgo potentially competitive races or have expressed frustration with the direction of the party in the era of President Donald Trump.

Randy Bryce, an ironworker in Ryan’s district, launched a campaign to unseat him last year, and has drawn attention as the type of figure that the Democratic party needs to win control of the House. But Ryan’s district still favors Republicans.

Ryan was the vice presidential nominee for the Republican party with Mitt Romney in 2012, and agreed to run for speaker after initially resisting calls to seek the top spot in the House. According to reports, Ryan plans to serve out his term.