Oprah Should Run for President -- Even if Only to Spite Trump (Opinion)

Perhaps Oprah Winfrey’s awe-inspiring speech at this past weekend’s Golden Globe Awards was never meant to be anything more than that, but instead it became the rallying cry for a presidential run by the powerful media mogul. Ever since then, those in Hollywood — and D.C. — have been abuzz with speculation about whether or not she will actually enter the race in 2020.

Dan Rather said it well the other day when he tweeted, “Oprah Winfrey’s speech embodied the best traditions of American oratory. It rang with moral clarity rooted in a march toward justice.” Hmmm, oratory skills, moral clarity. Those aren’t words that have ever been used to describe the inarticulate man in the White House, who appears to lack the virtues of honesty, empathy, courage and fortitude.

However, whether she would be willing, driven and motivated enough to stomach and navigate the grueling campaign trail and all the nastiness that comes along with a presidential run is surely something Winfrey has to be asking herself.

Oprah has not made any official statements as yet about whether or not she is seriously considering a run. And the reaction on social media and in press reports encompasses everything from what a fantastic idea it is to how terrible it would be.

Oprah has on multiple occasions dismissed the idea of running for office, but so far she hasn’t exactly poured cold water on the latest scuttlebutt. Even her bestie, “CBS Morning” host Gayle King, said Oprah, with whom she spoke Monday night, was “intrigued” by the notion of running, though she insisted, “I absolutely don’t think her position has changed. … I also know that after years of watching ‘The Oprah Show,’ you always have the right to change your mind.”

I hope that if anything might prompt Winfrey to change her mind, it would be the pompous remarks that Trump made to reporters on Jan. 9 regarding the possibility that she would run: “I’ll beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun. I know her very well,” he said, noting that he and his family were on one of the final episodes of her syndicated talk show. “I like Oprah. I don’t think she’s going to run.”

He’d better hope not. She’d cream him.