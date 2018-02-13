You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Omarosa Says Mike Pence Is ‘Extreme’ and ‘Scary’ in New ‘Big Brother’ Clip (Watch)

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Omarosa Big Brother
CREDIT: CBS

CBS has dropped another clip of Omarosa Manigault-Newman on “Celebrity Big Brother” in which she again offers a few warnings about what is going on in the White House.

This time, the recently departed aide to President Donald Trump sets her sights on Vice President Mike Pence.

Sitting on the sofa with other contestants, including Ross Mathews and Mark McGrath, Manigault-Newman tells them that “as bad as you think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence.”

“Everyone wishing for impeachment might want to reconsider,” she says, adding that they would be “begging for days of Trump if Pence became president.”

“He’s extreme,” she says. “I am Christian, I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things there. I’m like, ‘Jesus didn’t say that.’ Scary.”

The White House fired off a zinger in responding to a clip from the show released last week, in which Manigault-Newman said that she tried to temper Trump’s tweeting but other advisers stopped her.

Omarosa was fired three times on ‘The Apprentice,’ and this is the fourth time we’ve let her go,” spokesman Raj Shah told reporters. Manigault-Newman appeared on “The Apprentice,” and parlayed her association with Trump into a stint on his presidential campaign and later a position at the White House. She announced her departure in December.

In the “Big Brother” clip, Manigault-Newman also warns that Trump is planning more extreme illegal immigration crackdowns. “The roundup plan is getting more and more aggressive,” she said.

Watch the clip below.

More Politics

  • Omarosa Big Brother

    Omarosa Says Mike Pence Is 'Extreme' and 'Scary' in New 'Big Brother' Clip (Watch)

    CBS has dropped another clip of Omarosa Manigault-Newman on “Celebrity Big Brother” in which she again offers a few warnings about what is going on in the White House. This time, the recently departed aide to President Donald Trump sets her sights on Vice President Mike Pence. Sitting on the sofa with other contestants, including […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump's Budget Again Proposes Elimination of Public TV, Arts Funding

    CBS has dropped another clip of Omarosa Manigault-Newman on “Celebrity Big Brother” in which she again offers a few warnings about what is going on in the White House. This time, the recently departed aide to President Donald Trump sets her sights on Vice President Mike Pence. Sitting on the sofa with other contestants, including […]

  • Barack and Michelle Obama portraits

    Smithsonian Unveils Portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama

    CBS has dropped another clip of Omarosa Manigault-Newman on “Celebrity Big Brother” in which she again offers a few warnings about what is going on in the White House. This time, the recently departed aide to President Donald Trump sets her sights on Vice President Mike Pence. Sitting on the sofa with other contestants, including […]

  • US Capitol

    House Candidate Recounts Story of Abuse in Ad Spot Timed to Air Before Oscars

    CBS has dropped another clip of Omarosa Manigault-Newman on “Celebrity Big Brother” in which she again offers a few warnings about what is going on in the White House. This time, the recently departed aide to President Donald Trump sets her sights on Vice President Mike Pence. Sitting on the sofa with other contestants, including […]

  • Donald Trump Super Bowl

    To Go or Not to Go: Will Trump Attend the White House Correspondents Dinner?

    CBS has dropped another clip of Omarosa Manigault-Newman on “Celebrity Big Brother” in which she again offers a few warnings about what is going on in the White House. This time, the recently departed aide to President Donald Trump sets her sights on Vice President Mike Pence. Sitting on the sofa with other contestants, including […]

  • US Capitol

    Trump Signs Budget Bill to End Second Shutdown This Year

    CBS has dropped another clip of Omarosa Manigault-Newman on “Celebrity Big Brother” in which she again offers a few warnings about what is going on in the White House. This time, the recently departed aide to President Donald Trump sets her sights on Vice President Mike Pence. Sitting on the sofa with other contestants, including […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad