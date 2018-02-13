Omarosa Says Mike Pence Is ‘Extreme’ and ‘Scary’ in New ‘Big Brother’ Clip (Watch)

CBS has dropped another clip of Omarosa Manigault-Newman on “Celebrity Big Brother” in which she again offers a few warnings about what is going on in the White House.

This time, the recently departed aide to President Donald Trump sets her sights on Vice President Mike Pence.

Sitting on the sofa with other contestants, including Ross Mathews and Mark McGrath, Manigault-Newman tells them that “as bad as you think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence.”

“Everyone wishing for impeachment might want to reconsider,” she says, adding that they would be “begging for days of Trump if Pence became president.”

“He’s extreme,” she says. “I am Christian, I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things there. I’m like, ‘Jesus didn’t say that.’ Scary.”

The White House fired off a zinger in responding to a clip from the show released last week, in which Manigault-Newman said that she tried to temper Trump’s tweeting but other advisers stopped her.

“Omarosa was fired three times on ‘The Apprentice,’ and this is the fourth time we’ve let her go,” spokesman Raj Shah told reporters. Manigault-Newman appeared on “The Apprentice,” and parlayed her association with Trump into a stint on his presidential campaign and later a position at the White House. She announced her departure in December.

In the “Big Brother” clip, Manigault-Newman also warns that Trump is planning more extreme illegal immigration crackdowns. “The roundup plan is getting more and more aggressive,” she said.

Watch the clip below.