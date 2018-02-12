You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Smithsonian to Unveil Portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama

Ted Johnson

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will make a rare public appearance in Washington on Monday at the unveiling of their portraits at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

Dozens of friends and supporters, including former Attorney General Eric Holder and Senior Adviser David Axelrod, gathered in the atrium of the gallery for the ceremony. Also expected to attend were Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and Gayle King.

Artist Kehinde Wiley, known for large, colorful portraits of African American subjects, painted the former president’s portrait, which will be displayed in the museum’s America’s Presidents exhibition. The seven-foot portrait features a background of flowers, including chrysanthemums, the official flower of the Obamas’ hometown of Chicago; jasmine, for Hawaii, where Obama spent his childhood; and African blue lilies to reference his late Kenyan father.

Amy Sherald, who painted Michelle Obama’s portrait, was the first woman to win the National Portrait Gallery’s Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition, is known for conveying “the inner strength of her subjects through a combination of calm expressions and confrontational poses,” the Smithsonian noted. Her portrait of the former first lady features gray skin tones that are a distinctive aspect of a majority of her paintings. Michelle Obama is wearing a dress by designer Michelle Smith’s label Milly.

Spielberg and Capshaw were among the major donors who funded the commission, and other contributions came from John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. The total cost of the commissions and event was about $500,000, according to a spokeswoman for the Portrait Gallery.

The portrait of the former first lady will be featured in the museum’s “recent acquisitions” corridor.

    House Candidate Recounts Story of Abuse in Ad Spot Timed to Air Before Oscars

  • US Capitol

    House Candidate Recounts Story of Abuse in Ad Spot Timed to Air Before Oscars

    To Go or Not to Go: Will Trump Attend the White House Correspondents Dinner?

  • Donald Trump Super Bowl

    To Go or Not to Go: Will Trump Attend the White House Correspondents Dinner?

    Trump Signs Budget Bill to End Second Shutdown This Year

  • US Capitol

    Trump Signs Budget Bill to End Second Shutdown This Year

    Leaders of North and South Korea Meet Ahead of Winter Olympic Opening

  • SOUTH KOREA OUTMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Leaders of North and South Korea Meet Ahead of Winter Olympic Opening

    Democrats Seek Documents From Attorney General on Decision to Challenge AT&T-Time Warner

  • Jeff Sessions

    Democrats Seek Documents From Attorney General on Decision to Challenge AT&T-Time Warner

    WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will make a rare public appearance in Washington on Monday at the unveiling of their portraits at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. Dozens of friends and supporters, including former Attorney General Eric Holder and Senior Adviser David Axelrod, gathered in the atrium of the […]

