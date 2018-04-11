You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

MPAA Seizes on Mark Zuckerberg Testimony to Urge Greater Internet Accountability

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Charles Rivkin
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — The MPAA sent a letter to senators leading Tuesday’s hearing with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to urge greater accountability for internet platforms, long an issue as the trade organization presses sites to police their platforms for piracy.

“There was a vision for the internet, and this is not it,” MPAA Chairman Charles Rivkin wrote in his letter, referring to the scandals that have plagued Facebook and other sites.

“The moment has come for a national dialogue about restoring accountability on the internet,” he added. “Whether through regulation, recalibration of safe harbors, or the exercise of greater responsibility by online platforms, something must change.”

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John Thune (R-S.D.) submitted the letter into the record at the end of Tuesday’s five-hour hearing.

Studios have long chafed at the “safe harbor” provision of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, which gives online platforms immunity for user-generated content on their sites. When it comes to piracy, that immunity is granted as long as they promptly remove infringing material upon notice from the copyright owner. But content creators say that puts the onus on them to police platforms, rather than tech companies.

Rivkin wrote, “Although many are understandably focusing on the privacy implications of the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica incident, I encourage you also to consider this event in the broader context: how online platforms are increasingly at the center of scandals with serious social, economic, consumer protection, and safety concerns, and now these scandals are beginning to overshadow platforms’ benefits and erode public trust.”

More Politics

  • Charles Rivkin

    MPAA Seizes on Mark Zuckerberg Testimony to Urge Greater Internet Accountability

    WASHINGTON — The MPAA sent a letter to senators leading Tuesday’s hearing with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to urge greater accountability for internet platforms, long an issue as the trade organization presses sites to police their platforms for piracy. “There was a vision for the internet, and this is not it,” MPAA Chairman Charles Rivkin wrote […]

  • Mark Zuckerberg Facebook Congressional Testimony

    Facebook Shares Climb as Mark Zuckerberg Testifies at Senate Hearing

    WASHINGTON — The MPAA sent a letter to senators leading Tuesday’s hearing with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to urge greater accountability for internet platforms, long an issue as the trade organization presses sites to police their platforms for piracy. “There was a vision for the internet, and this is not it,” MPAA Chairman Charles Rivkin wrote […]

  • Mark Zuckerberg Facebook Congressional Testimony

    Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Faces Tough Questions From Senators During Congressional Testimony

    WASHINGTON — The MPAA sent a letter to senators leading Tuesday’s hearing with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to urge greater accountability for internet platforms, long an issue as the trade organization presses sites to police their platforms for piracy. “There was a vision for the internet, and this is not it,” MPAA Chairman Charles Rivkin wrote […]

  • Michelle Williams and Tarana Burke MeToo

    Tarana Burke on Hollywood, Time’s Up and Me Too Backlash

    WASHINGTON — The MPAA sent a letter to senators leading Tuesday’s hearing with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to urge greater accountability for internet platforms, long an issue as the trade organization presses sites to police their platforms for piracy. “There was a vision for the internet, and this is not it,” MPAA Chairman Charles Rivkin wrote […]

  • Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

    Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Calls for More Women to Run for Office -- and Aims to Fund Them

    WASHINGTON — The MPAA sent a letter to senators leading Tuesday’s hearing with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to urge greater accountability for internet platforms, long an issue as the trade organization presses sites to police their platforms for piracy. “There was a vision for the internet, and this is not it,” MPAA Chairman Charles Rivkin wrote […]

  • at&t time warner merger

    What We've Learned So Far From the AT&T-Time Warner Antitrust Trial

    WASHINGTON — The MPAA sent a letter to senators leading Tuesday’s hearing with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to urge greater accountability for internet platforms, long an issue as the trade organization presses sites to police their platforms for piracy. “There was a vision for the internet, and this is not it,” MPAA Chairman Charles Rivkin wrote […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Lashes Out at 'Disgraceful' Raid on Personal Attorney Michael Cohen

    WASHINGTON — The MPAA sent a letter to senators leading Tuesday’s hearing with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to urge greater accountability for internet platforms, long an issue as the trade organization presses sites to police their platforms for piracy. “There was a vision for the internet, and this is not it,” MPAA Chairman Charles Rivkin wrote […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad