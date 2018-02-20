You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fire and Fury’ Author Michael Wolff to Go on Speaking Tour

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Wolff
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Michael Wolff, the author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” plans to go on a national speaking tour.

Wolff will “share new, exclusive details about his experience inside Trump’s White House that have yet to be publicly disclosed,” according to an announcement from the publicity firm handling the tour, Beachwood Entertainment Collective.

Tickets will go on sale on Feb. 23. It has been atop the New York Times non-fiction best-seller list for six weeks, and the Associated Press reported that it sold 1.7 million copies in its first three weeks.

The book depicts a chaotic first six months of the White House, plagued with infighting and President Trump unable to focus on the demands of the job. The White House attacked Wolff and the book, and Trump himself called it a “fake book” whose author “knowingly writes false information.” The publisher, Henry Holt, moved up the release date to Jan. 9 as Trump’s attorneys asked them to halt publication, and threatened legal action. But no lawsuit was filed.

The tour is scheduled to begin in Royal Oak, Mich., on April 6 at the Royal Oak Theater. Seventeen other dates were announced. A spokeswoman for the tour said that tickets will start at $31.50, and there will be $150 VIP tickets which include a meet and greet, and autograph session.

More Politics

  • Michael Wolff

    'Fire and Fury' Author Michael Wolff to Go on Speaking Tour

    Michael Wolff, the author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” plans to go on a national speaking tour. Wolff will “share new, exclusive details about his experience inside Trump’s White House that have yet to be publicly disclosed,” according to an announcement from the publicity firm handling the tour, Beachwood Entertainment Collective. […]

  • ABACUS: Small Enough to Jail

    PopPolitics: 'Abacus' Director on How a Small Bank Became a Political Scapegoat (Listen)

    Michael Wolff, the author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” plans to go on a national speaking tour. Wolff will “share new, exclusive details about his experience inside Trump’s White House that have yet to be publicly disclosed,” according to an announcement from the publicity firm handling the tour, Beachwood Entertainment Collective. […]

  • AT&T

    Judge Denies AT&T Effort to Obtain Info on Potential Trump Influence in Antitrust Case

    Michael Wolff, the author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” plans to go on a national speaking tour. Wolff will “share new, exclusive details about his experience inside Trump’s White House that have yet to be publicly disclosed,” according to an announcement from the publicity firm handling the tour, Beachwood Entertainment Collective. […]

  • 'Last Men in Aleppo' Producer Denied

    'Last Men in Aleppo' Producer Denied Visa to Attend Oscars

    Michael Wolff, the author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” plans to go on a national speaking tour. Wolff will “share new, exclusive details about his experience inside Trump’s White House that have yet to be publicly disclosed,” according to an announcement from the publicity firm handling the tour, Beachwood Entertainment Collective. […]

  • Donald Trump affair

    Trump Will Attend D.C.'s Gridiron Club Dinner

    Michael Wolff, the author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” plans to go on a national speaking tour. Wolff will “share new, exclusive details about his experience inside Trump’s White House that have yet to be publicly disclosed,” according to an announcement from the publicity firm handling the tour, Beachwood Entertainment Collective. […]

  • Robert Mueller

    Justice Department Announces Indictments of 13 Russians in 2016 Election Probe

    Michael Wolff, the author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” plans to go on a national speaking tour. Wolff will “share new, exclusive details about his experience inside Trump’s White House that have yet to be publicly disclosed,” according to an announcement from the publicity firm handling the tour, Beachwood Entertainment Collective. […]

  • Makan Delrahim

    Judge Weighs AT&T's Request for Any Records of Potential Trump Influence in Antitrust Case

    Michael Wolff, the author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” plans to go on a national speaking tour. Wolff will “share new, exclusive details about his experience inside Trump’s White House that have yet to be publicly disclosed,” according to an announcement from the publicity firm handling the tour, Beachwood Entertainment Collective. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad