‘Fire and Fury’ Author Michael Wolff to Go on Speaking Tour

Michael Wolff, the author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” plans to go on a national speaking tour.

Wolff will “share new, exclusive details about his experience inside Trump’s White House that have yet to be publicly disclosed,” according to an announcement from the publicity firm handling the tour, Beachwood Entertainment Collective.

Tickets will go on sale on Feb. 23. It has been atop the New York Times non-fiction best-seller list for six weeks, and the Associated Press reported that it sold 1.7 million copies in its first three weeks.

The book depicts a chaotic first six months of the White House, plagued with infighting and President Trump unable to focus on the demands of the job. The White House attacked Wolff and the book, and Trump himself called it a “fake book” whose author “knowingly writes false information.” The publisher, Henry Holt, moved up the release date to Jan. 9 as Trump’s attorneys asked them to halt publication, and threatened legal action. But no lawsuit was filed.

The tour is scheduled to begin in Royal Oak, Mich., on April 6 at the Royal Oak Theater. Seventeen other dates were announced. A spokeswoman for the tour said that tickets will start at $31.50, and there will be $150 VIP tickets which include a meet and greet, and autograph session.