Michael Wolff Says Trump’s Legal Response ‘Proves the Point of the Book’

WASHINGTON — Michael Wolff defended his newly released book on the Trump White House in the face of attacks from the president, White House staff, and his legal team.

In his first interview on “Today” regarding “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” Wolff was asked about a cease and desist letter sent on Thursday by Trump’s lawyer, an effort to stop the publication of the tome. His response? “Where do I send the box of chocolates?”

“Not only is he helping me sell books, but he is helping me prove the point of the book,” Wolff said. “This is extraordinary that the president of the United States would try to stop the publication of a book. This doesn’t happen, has not happened from other presidents, would not even happen from a CEO of a mid-sized company.”

As excerpts from the book have been published and details have been leaked, the fly-on-the-wall quotes and assertions have been a sensation in Washington and the media world, and are likely to be picked apart for days, if not weeks.

Trump himself weighed in late on Thursday, sending a tweet in which he said he “never spoke to him for the book.”

Related 'Fire and Fury' Release Moves Up to Friday as Publisher Rejects Trump's Cease and Desist Trump's Attorneys Send Cease and Desist Letter to 'Fire and Fury' Publisher, Author

“Full of lies, misrepresentations, and sources that don’t exist,” Trump wrote.

In the interview, Wolff said he did talk to Trump, and “whether he realized it was an interview or not, I don’t know. But it certainly was not off the record.”

“My credibility is being questioned by a man who has less credibility than, perhaps, anyone who have ever walked on earth at this point,” Wolff said.

His publisher, Henry Holt & Co., moved up the release date to Friday, despite the legal threat.

“One of the things that we have to count on is that Donald Trump will attack,” Wolff said. “He will send lawyers’ letters. This is a 35-year history of how he approaches everything.”

The book portrays Trump as woefully unfit for office. Wolff said “100% of the people around him “question his ability to do the job.”

“I will tell you the one description that everyone gave; they all say he is like a child,” Wolff said.

He also said he has material to back up his claims in the book.

“I work like every journalist works, so I have recordings, I have notes. I am certainly and absolutely in every way comfortable with everything I have reported in this book,” he said.

Watch the interview below: