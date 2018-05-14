First Lady Melania Trump Undergoes Kidney Surgery

WASHINGTON — First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat what was described as a benign kidney condition, her communications director said on Monday.

“The procedure was successful and there were no complications,” said Stephanie Grisham. “Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”

News outlets reported that President Trump is expected to visit her Monday.

An embolization is minimally invasive, but it can be a significant, requiring a hospital stay. It is generally a way to block blood flow to an organ to try to shrink a tumor. The White House statement described it as benign, a term that typically means there was no detection of cancer.

The first lady unveiled her set of initiatives — aimed at children — at a White House Rose Garden ceremony last week. The slogan for the campaign is “Be Best,” and it will focus on wellness, social media use, and opioid abuse.

She said at the event that “it concerns me that in today’s fast-paced and ever-connected world, children can be less prepared to express or manage their emotions and often turn to forms of destructive or addictive behavior such as bullying, drug addiction, or even suicide.”

The first lady posted a Mother’s Day message on Twitter on Sunday.