March for Our Lives: Streets in DC Quickly Fill Before Event

WASHINGTON — Participants in the March for Our Lives filled Pennsylvania Avenue hours before the scheduled start of the mass demonstration against gun violence in the wake of the mass school shootings in Parkland, Fla.

The student-driven event in Washington was expected to draw a mix of entertainers, including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Common, and a collection of industry donors including George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Steven Spielberg, and Kate Capshaw attended as well.

The march is more of a rally than an actual walk from the White House to the Capitol, in large part due to the size of the space. The sheer number of people that are expected, about 500,000, would restrict movement.

Ellie d’Alessandro, 19, of Fairfax, Va., held a sign that read “I don’t know enough about guns to demand regulation?” Below was drawn a diagram of the female reproductive system. “I’ll wait,” it read. She said that she wanted to combine a message from the Women’s March, which she attended last year, with the march to end gun violence.

“There is no excuse for this. It is just ridiculous,” she said of the Parkland shootings. “People shouldn’t be afraid to walk out of their houses and go to school, school is supposed to be a safe place.”

Related Andrew Garfield on Trump and Gun Control: 'We're in the Darkest of Dark' How to Watch the March for Our Lives Protest

She said that she hopes that something comes out of the march. “I want people to stop arguing and get something done,” she said. “There are so many different opinions, so many different things people are saying. You just need to come together and compromise.”

Nearby, John Brown of New Jersey held a sign that read “#Grandparents: Common sense versus NRA/GOP.”

Brown, 71, who is retired, said that he and his wife Ann, a school teacher, supported calls for greater restriction of weapons after the Newtown, Conn., shooting massacre in 2012. They went to one of the funerals for one of the girls killed in Newtown, who was a cousin of one of Ann’s students.

“Our philosophy and belief in life is that this is not the way our country should be running,” Ann said. “We should not have these weapons of war available to all of us.”

After Newtown, she added, “things didn’t change. Things never changed.” But, she said, “you can’t lose hope. You have to keep trying.”