Larry Kudlow to Take Post as Trump’s Top Economic Adviser

Ted Johnson

CREDIT: Seth Wenig/AP/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Larry Kudlow, the CNBC contributor and economist, has accepted President Trump’s offer to succeed Gary Cohn as the director of the National Economic Council, CNBC and other media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Kudlow is regarded as a free-market economist who opposes tariffs, which would be a contrast to Trump’s decision last week to impose duties on steel and aluminum imports. But Kudlow is also a longtime TV personality, as host of a radio show and former host of a primetime show on CNBC. He is also a nationally syndicated columnist.

He served as an informal adviser to Trump during the presidential campaign, and during President Ronald Reagan’s first term, he served as associate director for economics and planning in the Office of Management and Budget.

Trump made little secret that Kudlow was in the running for the post.

“I’ve known him a long time,” Trump told reporters. “We don’t agree on everything, but in this case, I think that’s good. I want to have a divergent opinion. We agree on most.”

Trump also said that Kudlow “has come around to believing in tariffs as also a negotiating point. I’m renegotiating trade deals and without tariffs, we wouldn’t do nearly as well.” He said that Kudlow had a very “good chance” of being picked.

Cohn announced his resignation on March 6. He was said to disagree with Trump’s plans for tariffs, but he was also a champion of the administration’s push for tax reform.

