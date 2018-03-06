Kellyanne Conway Cited for Two Hatch Act Violations for Comments Made on Fox News, CNN

Updated

WASHINGTON — Kellyanne Conway, the counselor to President Trump, was cited for two violations of an ethics law prohibiting government officials from using their official capacity to advocate for or against political candidates.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel said it found that Conway violated the Hatch Act in an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Nov. 20, by talking about why voters should not support Doug Jones, the Democrat in the special election for a Senate seat in Alabama. The office also said she violated the Hatch Act when she appeared on CNN’s “New Day” on Dec. 6, and discussed why voters should back Roy Moore, the Republican running for the seat. Jones ended up winning the race.

“While the Hatch act allows federal employees to express their views about candidates and political issues as private citizens, it restricts employees from using their official government positions for partisan political purposes, including by trying to influence partisan elections,” according to the report from the Office of Special Counsel investigation. The report concluded that Conway “impermissibly mixed official government business with political views about candidates.”

The president and vice president are exempt from the Hatch Act, but their employees are not.

The office referred their report to Trump for disciplinary action. The office said Conway fell under a category of employee where it was up to the president to take any such action.

The White House issued a statement pushing back on the conclusions.

“Kellyanne Conway did not advocate for or against the election of any particular candidate,” the statement, from spokesman Hogan Gidley, said. “She simply expressed the President’s obvious position that he have people in the House and Senate who support his agenda. In fact, Kellyanne’s statements actually show her intention and desire to comply with the Hatch Act, as she twice declined to respond to the host’s specific invitation to encourage Alabamans to vote for the Republican.”

Conway previously was cited for a violation last year after making on-air comments that appeared to promote Ivanka Trump’s retail product brands. Walter Shaub, who then led the Office of Government Ethics, recommended that she be disciplined, but the White House said that the comment was inadvertent.

The Office of Special Counsel is an independent agency tasked with enforcing laws governing federal employees. It is not to be confused with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, whose investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election is overseen by the Justice Department.

POPULAR VIDEO: