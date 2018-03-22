John Dowd Out as Trump’s Lawyer in Mueller Probe

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

John Dowd
CREDIT: Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock

John Dowd, the lead attorney representing President Donald Trump in the special counsel investigation, stepped aside on Thursday.

Another Trump attorney, Jay Sekulow, issued a statement to the press thanking Dowd for his service.

“John Dowd has been a valuable member of our legal team and we will continue our ongoing cooperation with the office of special counsel regarding this inquiry,” Sekulow said.

The move comes as the president has grown increasingly frustrated with the course of the investigation led by Robert Mueller. On Saturday, Dowd issued a statement saying that he hoped the investigation would be shut down. He later backed off the statement, saying he was not speaking for the president. The president himself echoed Dowd’s remarks, however.

“The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime,” Trump tweeted on Saturday.

The New York Times reported that Trump was unhappy with Dowd’s handling of the issue, and felt he should not have backed off the original statement. The Times reported that Trump is seeking to take a more confrontational approach to the investigation, and that Dowd felt the president was ignoring his advice.

In an email to the Washington Post, Dowd wrote, “I love the president and wish him well.”

