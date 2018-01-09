Ivanka Trump Provokes Backlash After Tweeting Support of Oprah’s Globes Speech, #TimesUp

One of the most talked about moments to come out of last night’s Golden Globe Awards was Oprah’s speech accepting the Cecil B. DeMille award, and it seems like the president’s daughter took notice as well.
Ivanka Trump tweeted that she saw Oprah’s “empowering & inspiring” speech from the awards show.
“Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TimesUp!” she wrote, using the hashtag #united.
Her tweet has not received a positive response online however, with some celebrities and observers calling out the irony of Trump supporting a women’s empowerment movement despite her father having been accused by numerous women of the same behavior that Time’s Up is attempting to eradicate.
“Great!” wrote Alyssa Milano. “You can make a lofty donation to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father’s accusers.”
“You don’t get to be a part of this,” wrote Mike Schur, who uses the Twitter handle @KenTremendous.
Chrissy Teigan kept it short, tweeting, “ew go away.”
Rosie O’Donnell encouraged Trump to “awaken” and “try harder.”
See more observers’ tweets below.
In her speech, Oprah recounted the story of Recy Taylor, a black woman who was raped and beaten by six white men in 1944. Taylor had died ten days before the awards show at the age of 97.
“She lived, as we have lived, too many years in a culture broken by brutally powerful men. For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men,” Oprah said.
“But their time is up… Their time is up.”
Oprah is also rumored to be running for president in 2020, when Trump’s father will be campaigning for the same position, though there has been no official confirmation of her candidacy.