How to Watch the March for Our Lives Protest

Thousands will take to the streets on Saturday for the March for Our Lives, a protest for gun control following the mass school shooting in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14.

While marches will take place across the country, the main event will be in Washington, D.C., and March for Our Lives will be live-streaming the rally on its Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channel starting at 12 p.m. ET. The march will also be taking over Tumblr in a partnership with Everytown for Gun Safety, with the site live-streaming the event, updating throughout the day with protest-related content and including a petition for gun safety.

The Washington, D.C. march will feature performances by Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Common, Andra Day, and Vic Mensa. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt will also be on hand to perform their “Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hansen” mash-up “Found/Tonight,” which the Broadway stars released last week to raise money for March for Our Lives.

The event is being put together by #NeverAgain, a group of survivors from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school shooting, where 17 students and teachers were killed in one of the largest school shootings in history. The students have since taken on the NRA and widely called for gun control measures, even confronting Florida senator Marco Rubio during a CNN Town Hall for accepting money from the gun lobby.

The other 830 marches worldwide include New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where Amy Schumer, Connie Britton, Olivia Wilde, Skai Jackson, and Yara Shahidi are among the speakers set to take the downtown L.A. stage, with Charlie Puth also performing.