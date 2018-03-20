Former Playboy Model Sues to Break Silence Over Trump Affair

Ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claims she had an affair with President Donald Trump, has filed a lawsuit against America Media Inc. to be released from her nondisclosure agreement.

According to a complaint published by The New York Times, McDougal wants to be released from a 2016 legal agreement she made with A.M.I., the owner of the National Enquirer, that prevents her from speaking about the alleged affair.

In the suit, McDougal claims that A.M.I. paid her $150,000 to bury the story about the relationship, which Trump has denied. The details McDougal includes about the affair are similar to the alleged experience of adult entertainment star Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels. Clifford said she was paid $130,000 for her silence by Trump’s lawyer Michael D. Cohen. Clifford filed her lawsuit earlier this month to make her agreement null and void.

The White House has also denied Clifford’s allegations.

McDougal’s lawsuit mentions that when she negotiated with A.M.I. she was not aware that the tabloid’s chief executive is David J. Pecker, a friend of President Trump. She added that Keith Davidson, her lawyer who helped solidify the deal with A.M.I. and also worked with Clifford, pushed her to sign in return for the money, more than 100 columns or articles, and two covers with the publication.

McDougal’s new lawyer, Peter K. Stris, told the New York Times, “[McDouglas] was tricked into signing it while being misled as to its contents (including by her own lawyer, on whose advice she was entitled to rely).”