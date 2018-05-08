N.Y. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Accused of Physical Abuse by Four Women

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who has pursued sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein, has been accused of physical violence by four women.

Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam told The New Yorker that Schneiderman allegedly hit them multiple times, frequently after drinking. Manning Barish and Selvaratnam referred to the attorney’s actions as “assault.” Both women said they never reported the allegations to the police, but did receive medical attention for their injuries.

Selvaratnam told The New Yorker that Schneiderman warned her he could have her followed and her phones tapped. Both claim he threatened to kill them if they ended the relationship.

The New Yorker fact-checked the information provided by a third former romantic partner of Schneiderman’s, who alleges she was subjected to physical violence, although she is “too frightened of him to come forward.” The fourth woman accuses Schneiderman of hitting her face when she refused his advances.

In response to the allegations, Schneiderman sent a statement to Variety that said, “In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity. I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in non-consensual sex, which is I line I would not cross.”

Variety has also obtained a comment from Jennifer Cunningham, Schneiderman’s ex-wife, addressing the allegations. The statement said, “I’ve known Eric for nearly 35 years as a husband, father and friend. These allegations are completely inconsistent with the man I know, who has always been someone of the highest character, outstanding values and a loving father. I find it impossible to believe these allegations are true.”