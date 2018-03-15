You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Environmental Film Festival Spotlights Front Lines of Eco-Activism

Ted Johnson

The Game Changers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

WASHINGTON — The Environmental Film Festival, which started in the nation’s capital Thursday and runs through March 25, will spotlight individuals on the front lines of conservation, with more than 100 movies and nine world premieres.

The festival started in 1993, and includes an award of $30,000 in cash prizes to the filmmakers behind four award-winning projects.

“Water Warriors,” directed by Michael Premo, is about Canadian families who fight to protect their water when an energy company explores for natural gas in their area. The D.C. premiere will be on Wednesday at National Geographic. It is receiving the Eric Moe Award for Best Short on Sustainability.

“Silas,” directed by Anjali Nayar and Hawa Essuman, is about Liberian activist Silas Siakor as he fights corruption and environmental destruction in his country. The movie, winner of the William W. Warner Beautiful Swimmers Award, will have its D.C. premiere on March 22 at National Geographic.

“The Game Changers,” directed by Louie Psihoyos, is the story of James Wilks, winner of the Ultimate Fighter and special forces trainer, as he discovers the myths behind meat and protein, a key issue in food and sustainability. The project is receiving the Shared Earth Foundation Award for Advocacy, and will have its D.C. premiere on Saturday at the Carnegie Institution for Science.

Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf,” directed by Thomas Piper, is about the influential landscape designer, responsible for New York’s High Line and other urban projects. It is receiving the Polly Krakow Award for Artistry in Film, and will have its D.C. premiere on Saturday at the National Gallery of Art.

The full line-up is here.

(Pictured: “The Game Changers.”)

