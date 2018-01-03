You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Doug Jones, Tina Smith Sworn in as New Senators

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Doug Jones, Tina Smith, Chuck Schumer. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., center, meets with newly-sworn Democratic lawmakers, Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., left, and Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., at the Capitol in Washington, . Smith fills the seat vacated by Al Franken, who resigned on Jan. 2, 2018 amid allegations of sexual misconduct, and Jones replaces Sen. Luther Strange who was appointed to fill the vacancy created when Sen. Jeff Sessions was named attorney generalSenate New Faces, Washington, USA - 03 Jan 2018
CREDIT: J. Scott Applewhite/AP/REX/Shutt

Doug Jones was sworn in on Wednesday as the first Democratic senator from Alabama in 25 years, while Tina Smith took her seat as a senator from Minnesota succeeding Al Franken.

Jones, a former federal prosecutor, was joined by his family and former Vice President Joseph Biden, a friend, as he was sworn in on the Senate floor by Vice President Mike Pence. Jones defeated Roy Moore last month in a special election to fill a seat vacated by Jeff Sessions.

Smith, who most recently served as lieutenant governor of Minnesota, also was joined by her family, former Vice President Walter Mondale and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), the state’s senior senator. Franken officially resigned on Tuesday in the wake of allegations of groping.

Jones’ victory leaves Republicans with a narrow 51-49 majority in the Senate. Smith was appointed to the seat by Gov. Mark Dayton and will fill it at least until a special election in November.

“The voices of Sens. Jones and Smith will add to the diversity and energy of our caucus, and I predict that both will grow to become influential voices in this historic chamber,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said after their swearing in.

Jones and Smith also took part in a ceremonial swearing in in the Old Senate Chamber. Mondale clapped after Pence administered the oath. Biden hugged Jones after he was sworn in.

When he presided over the swearing in ceremonies as vice president, Biden seemed to relish meeting family members and posing for pictures.

When a photographer shouted to Biden, “Welcome back,” he answered, “Good to be back.”

More Politics

  • Ajit Pai net neutrality vote

    FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's Appearance at CES Canceled

    Doug Jones was sworn in on Wednesday as the first Democratic senator from Alabama in 25 years, while Tina Smith took her seat as a senator from Minnesota succeeding Al Franken. Jones, a former federal prosecutor, was joined by his family and former Vice President Joseph Biden, a friend, as he was sworn in on […]

  • Doug Jones, Tina Smith, Chuck Schumer.

    Doug Jones, Tina Smith Sworn in as New Senators

    Doug Jones was sworn in on Wednesday as the first Democratic senator from Alabama in 25 years, while Tina Smith took her seat as a senator from Minnesota succeeding Al Franken. Jones, a former federal prosecutor, was joined by his family and former Vice President Joseph Biden, a friend, as he was sworn in on […]

  • Donald Trump Steve Bannon

    Donald Trump: Steve Bannon 'Not Only Lost His Job, He Lost His Mind'

    Doug Jones was sworn in on Wednesday as the first Democratic senator from Alabama in 25 years, while Tina Smith took her seat as a senator from Minnesota succeeding Al Franken. Jones, a former federal prosecutor, was joined by his family and former Vice President Joseph Biden, a friend, as he was sworn in on […]

  • David Clarke Twitter

    Twitter Suspends Former Sheriff David Clarke Over Media Attacks

    Doug Jones was sworn in on Wednesday as the first Democratic senator from Alabama in 25 years, while Tina Smith took her seat as a senator from Minnesota succeeding Al Franken. Jones, a former federal prosecutor, was joined by his family and former Vice President Joseph Biden, a friend, as he was sworn in on […]

  • Orrin Hatch

    Sen. Orrin Hatch Announces Retirement, Possibly Clearing Way for Mitt Romney

    Doug Jones was sworn in on Wednesday as the first Democratic senator from Alabama in 25 years, while Tina Smith took her seat as a senator from Minnesota succeeding Al Franken. Jones, a former federal prosecutor, was joined by his family and former Vice President Joseph Biden, a friend, as he was sworn in on […]

  • Fans of Indian superstar Rajinikanth offer

    Indian Superstar Rajinikanth Sets Out Political Ambitions

    Doug Jones was sworn in on Wednesday as the first Democratic senator from Alabama in 25 years, while Tina Smith took her seat as a senator from Minnesota succeeding Al Franken. Jones, a former federal prosecutor, was joined by his family and former Vice President Joseph Biden, a friend, as he was sworn in on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad