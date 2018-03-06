You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cynthia Nixon Exploring Run for New York Governor

Ted Johnson

Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon is assembling a staff ahead of a potential run for governor of New York, NY1 reported on Tuesday.

Rebecca Katz and Bill Hyers, who worked on Bill de Blasio’s first campaign for mayor of New York, would play major roles in Nixon’s candidacy. Katz and Hyers did not immediately return requests for comment.

“Sex in the City” star Nixon recently wrote in an op ed on CNN.com that “each one of us has to do whatever we can to take the government back,” including “taking the leap to run for office ourselves.”

“Everyday people running means more people of color, more women, more queer people, more first-generation Americans, more allies — more of the people whose voices have been missing for far too long,” she wrote. “We may not have million dollar super PACs behind us, but we’ll have something more important — a shared mission uniting millions of people across this nation.”

Appearing on NBC’s “Today” last year, she said that she was being encouraged to run. She criticized the record of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, who she would challenge in a September primary if she enters the race.

A spokeswoman for Nixon indicated that she was still considering a bid. “Many concerned New Yorkers have been encouraging Cynthia to run for office, and as she has said previously, she will continue to explore it. If and when such a decision is made, Cynthia will be sure to make her plans public,” the spokeswoman said.

