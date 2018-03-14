You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pennsylvania House Race Too Close to Call in Potential Bellwether for Midterms

Ted Johnson

John Henninger, left, and Eric Larson, right, of Cecil Township, Pa., check the time as Judy Kramer, center, of Bavington, Pa., watches late returns at the election night party for Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate for the special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District, in Canonsburg, Pa., Tuesday, March 13, 2018. The Pennsylvania congressional race between Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone remains too close to call, with local elections officials still counting absentee ballots late Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
WASHINGTON — Democrat Conor Lamb, a federal prosecutor and former Marine, is in an ever-so-close race with Republican Rick Saccone in a Pennsylvania special election that could be a bellwether for the 2016 midterms.

With only a few thousand absentee ballots remaining to be counted, Lamb leads Saccone by fewer than 900 votes. But Democrats are boosted by the fact that the race was so close in a district Trump carried by 20 points in 2016. The president campaigned for Saccone last weekend.

Saccone tried to run on Trump’s coattails, and said during the campaign that he “was Trump before Trump was Trump.”

The race last week showed a slight lead for Lamb, but there was some anticipation that Saccone could get a bounce after Trump announced steel and aluminum tariffs. That is particularly important in the district, where the United Steelworkers Union has a heavy presence.

The union, however, backed Lamb, and criticized Saccone for casting votes in the Pennsylvania House they see as anti-labor.

The district, which has been solidly Republican in the last decade, includes suburban and rural areas to the southwest and southeast of Pittsburgh.

“We’re not giving up,” Saccone told supporters, adding, “Don’t give up.”

