‘Clueless’ Star Stacey Dash Withdraws From Congressional Race

By

Stacey Dash
CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“Clueless” star Stacey Dash has ended her bid for a seat in California’s 44th congressional district.

The former Fox News commentator announced the news with a statement posted on Twitter. “After much prayer, introspection and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy for California’s 44th Congressional District,” she wrote.

The actress said she is still determined “to improve the lives of people who have been forgotten for decades by the Democratic Party.”

“At this point, I believe that the overall bitterness surrounding our political process, participating in the rigors of campaigning, and holding elected office would be detrimental to the health and wellbeing of my family,” the statement went on.

The statement also touched on the backlash Dash, who has served as a conservative commentator on Fox News, has drawn for her comments in the past few years. In 2016, for example, Dash drew ire for saying Black History Month was not necessary. Dash wrote that the “real controversy” is how the 44th district officials have allowed “decades of government corruption and political disempowerment.”

She ended the letter by admitting, “Deciding to withdraw by candidacy was a difficult choice, but I have to go where I feel God is leading me.”

She announced her plans to run for public office in February. The 44th district in California is currently represented by a Democrat, Nanette Barragan, and includes North Long Beach, San Pedro, Watts, and Compton.

More Politics

  • Stacey Dash

    'Clueless' Star Stacey Dash Withdraws From Congressional Race

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger

    Arnold Schwarzenegger in Stable Condition After Heart Surgery

  • Comcast

    AT&T-Time Warner Trial: Comcast Executive Says 'No Reason' to Believe Merger Will Change Leverage

  • Roseanne revival

    Trump Hails 'Roseanne' Revival: 'Look at Her Ratings!'

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Outlines New Steps to Curb Foreign Influence on U.S. Elections and 'Fake News'

  • Sarah Jessica Parker Cynthia Nixon

    Sarah Jessica Parker Endorses Cynthia Nixon's Run for Governor of New York

  • John Martin Turner Upfront, New York,

    AT&T-Time Warner Trial: Turner CEO Highlights Threat of Google, Facebook to Ad Business

