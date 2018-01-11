You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chelsea Handler Blasted for 'Anti-Gay' Lindsey Graham Tweet

Chelsea Handler is under fire for a tweet about South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, where she implied that the politician is gay and is being blackmailed by the Trump administration because of it.

“Holy f— f—. I just the video of trump’s bipartisan ‘meeting’ yesterday. Hey @LindseyGrahamSC what kind of d–k-sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable?” Handler said in the tweet.

Her post comes in response to Trump’s public meeting with lawmakers on Tuesday to discuss immigration reform, which Graham tweeted about attending, calling it the “most fascinating meeting I’ve been involved with in twenty plus years in politics. I very much appreciate @POTUS @realDonaldTrump attitude, demeanor, and desire to get something done that will make our nation more secure – while being fair to the #Dreamers.”

Graham, who has never been married, has previously denied that that he is gay.

Handler’s tweet created an internet backlash, mostly from conservatives, with some accusing the comedian of being homophobic, particularly toward Republicans. One conservative user, Chris Barron, said he “reported this explicitly anti-gay tweet” to Twitter.

“If a conservative said this they would be suspended immediately,” he continued.

Another user, Harry Khachatrian, wrote, “apparently homophobic slurs are ok as long as they’re against a Republican.”

Throughout the last year, Handler has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump and his administration, both online and on her Netflix show “Chelsea.” She has not yet responded to criticism about Wednesday’s tweet, and her representatives did not immediately respond to request for comment.

