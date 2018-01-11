Chelsea Handler Blasted for ‘Anti-Gay’ Lindsey Graham Tweet

Chelsea Handler is under fire for a tweet about South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, where she implied that the politician is gay and is being blackmailed by the Trump administration because of it.

“Holy f— f—. I just the video of trump’s bipartisan ‘meeting’ yesterday. Hey @LindseyGrahamSC what kind of d–k-sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable?” Handler said in the tweet.

Holy, fuck fuck. I just the video of trumps bipartisan “meeting” yesterday. Hey, @LindseyGrahamSC what kind of dick sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 11, 2018

Her post comes in response to Trump’s public meeting with lawmakers on Tuesday to discuss immigration reform, which Graham tweeted about attending, calling it the “most fascinating meeting I’ve been involved with in twenty plus years in politics. I very much appreciate @POTUS @realDonaldTrump attitude, demeanor, and desire to get something done that will make our nation more secure – while being fair to the #Dreamers.”

Graham, who has never been married, has previously denied that that he is gay.

Handler’s tweet created an internet backlash, mostly from conservatives, with some accusing the comedian of being homophobic, particularly toward Republicans. One conservative user, Chris Barron, said he “reported this explicitly anti-gay tweet” to Twitter.

“If a conservative said this they would be suspended immediately,” he continued.

Just reported this explicitly anti-gay tweet. Odds on twitter doing something? Less than zero. If a conservative said this they would be suspended immediately. https://t.co/DqBodymPV8 — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) January 11, 2018

Another user, Harry Khachatrian, wrote, “apparently homophobic slurs are ok as long as they’re against a Republican.”

Apparently homophobic slurs are ok as long as they’re against a Republican https://t.co/JLHMChWswO pic.twitter.com/9l3ubnSl9I — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) January 11, 2018

Why would anyone want her censored? Her demeanor, sense of tact, and level of intelligence define her as a classic liberal icon. She is the gift that keeps on giving to Republicans. And, of course, there is that YouTube video… #ChrlseaHandlerHumanUrinal https://t.co/OEnyM4IHUj — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 11, 2018

Why does the left still think vile misogyny and homophobia is still acceptable, so long as it's aimed at conservatives? 🤔 https://t.co/PhSKnpsdHN — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 11, 2018

That Chelsea Handler is a real class act. pic.twitter.com/lm0KXAUZNf — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 11, 2018

Throughout the last year, Handler has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump and his administration, both online and on her Netflix show “Chelsea.” She has not yet responded to criticism about Wednesday’s tweet, and her representatives did not immediately respond to request for comment.