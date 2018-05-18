Celebrities, Politicians React to Santa Fe High School Shooting: ‘We Must Do Better’

Celebrities and politicians have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Friday’s shooting at a Santa Fe, Texas, high school that left at least 10 people dead, including several students, according to authorities. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, as well as celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Alyssa Milano, Mayim Bialik, and more expressed their sadness and frustration on Twitter.
“Sending all of my love to the students and families in Santa Fe, Texas,” DeGeneres wrote. “We can do better than this. We must do better than this.”
More celebrities decried gun violence in America at large. “I don’t know that there are words anymore for what continues to happen in this country,” tweeted “Big Bang Theory” actress Bialik. “My thoughts are with the community and all who have been affected by gun violence.”
Milano, a vocal member of the newly launched #NoRA initiative, dedicated a four-tweet thread to the event, in which she quoted the organization’s mission statement against the NRA and pledged her support for the Santa Fe community.
“The NRA is done. Their puppets are done. The banks that fund them are done,” the “Charmed” alumna wrote in the thread. “We must rise up and demand change.”
Teen activist Emma Gonzalez, who has become a leader for the #MarchForOurLives movement since a shooting at her high school in Parkland, Fla., left 17 people dead, including 14 students, wrote that students in Santa Fe “deserve more than thoughts and prayers.”
Politicians posting about the shooting, in addition to the Trumps, include Vice President Mike Pence and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“To the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa Fe High School — we are with you in this tragic hour, and we will be with you forever,” Trump said in a statement.
See more reactions below: