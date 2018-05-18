Celebrities, Politicians React to Santa Fe High School Shooting: ‘We Must Do Better’

Celebrities and politicians have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Friday’s shooting at a Santa Fe, Texas, high school that left at least 10 people dead, including several students, according to authorities. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, as well as celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Alyssa Milano, Mayim Bialik, and more expressed their sadness and frustration on Twitter.

“Sending all of my love to the students and families in Santa Fe, Texas,” DeGeneres wrote. “We can do better than this. We must do better than this.”

Sending all of my love to the students and families in Santa Fe, Texas. We can do better than this. We must do better than this. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 18, 2018

More celebrities decried gun violence in America at large. “I don’t know that there are words anymore for what continues to happen in this country,” tweeted “Big Bang Theory” actress Bialik. “My thoughts are with the community and all who have been affected by gun violence.”

Just 1 month ago students @ Santa Fe HS were walking out in protest of gun violence. Now it's hit their school. I don’t know that there are words anymore for what continues to happen in this country. My thoughts are w/ the community and all who have been affected by gun violence. — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) May 18, 2018

Milano, a vocal member of the newly launched #NoRA initiative, dedicated a four-tweet thread to the event, in which she quoted the organization’s mission statement against the NRA and pledged her support for the Santa Fe community.

“The NRA is done. Their puppets are done. The banks that fund them are done,” the “Charmed” alumna wrote in the thread. “We must rise up and demand change.”

More dead children. WE CAN’T CONTINUE THIS MADNESS! WE ARE DONE! We’re done with your—“the @NRA didn’t pull the trigger”—spin. We are done with your pity, thoughts and prayers. You flooded America with guns. The gun lobby and gun manufacturers value profit over lives. #NoRA pic.twitter.com/tlp4Jyear4 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 18, 2018

Teen activist Emma Gonzalez, who has become a leader for the #MarchForOurLives movement since a shooting at her high school in Parkland, Fla., left 17 people dead, including 14 students, wrote that students in Santa Fe “deserve more than thoughts and prayers.”

Santa Fe High, you didn’t deserve this. You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices. — Emma González (@Emma4Change) May 18, 2018

Politicians posting about the shooting, in addition to the Trumps, include Vice President Mike Pence and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“To the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa Fe High School — we are with you in this tragic hour, and we will be with you forever,” Trump said in a statement.

We grieve for the terrible loss of life, and send our support and love to everyone affected by this horrible attack in Texas. To the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa Fe High School – we are with you in this tragic hour, and we will be with you forever… pic.twitter.com/LtJ0D29Hsv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

Prayers and thoughts going out to the students, faculty, and families of those affected by the Santa Fe High School incident. 😢 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 18, 2018

To the students, families, teachers of Santa Fe High School, all of those affected and the entire community: We are with you, you are in our prayers, and you're in the prayers of the American people. pic.twitter.com/8bhPWyK7vR — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 18, 2018

My heart goes out to everyone affected by this morning’s shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas. Sending my deepest condolences to the parents, families, and friends grieving the loss of a loved one. Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts today. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 18, 2018

My heart goes out to Santa Fe and all of Texas today. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 18, 2018

More kids shot dead: At least eight people — and as many as 10 — have been killed in Santa Fe High School shooting

This is the third school shooting in 8 days, and the 22nd since the beginning of the year https://t.co/H6dw9xSWux — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 18, 2018

Heartbroken seeing the news of what happened in Santa Fe this morning. Keeping everyone affected in my prayers. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) May 18, 2018

i am devastated by yet another senseless tragedy. my heart is with you, Santa Fe. — Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) May 18, 2018

My prayers go out to everyone affected by the Santa Fe School shooting. Something needs to change. kids should not have to fear for their life while going to school, they should feel safe. We need control — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) May 18, 2018