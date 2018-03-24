Celebrities Express Support for March for Our Lives: ‘We Will Help Fan the Flames’

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
People hold signs that read 'No More Dead Kids' at March For Our Lives on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, USA, 24 March 2018. March For Our Lives was organized in response to the 14 February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The student activists demand that their lives and safety become a priority, and an end to gun violence and mass shootings in schools.March For Our Lives in Washington, DC, USA - 24 Mar 2018
CREDIT: MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The largely student-driven March for Our Lives took place Saturday, March 24 across the nation with the main event in Washington, D.C. drawing thousands. Celebrities took to social media to express their support for the rally to end gun violence.

Some took the streets, like “Parks and Recreation’s” Nick Offerman, who tweeted alongside a picture of a Leslie Knope-inspired tee, “Heading to the #MarchforOurLives in this charismatic blouse thanks to [Chris Ables Art]. LET’S DO THIS”

George Takei posted, “Thank you to everyone marching around the world today, you are truly making a difference and saving lives. The kids who are leading this movement inspire me every day.”

Dwayne Johnson wrote, “I’ll always stand for open dialogue and action – it’s the only way to ensure bad history doesn’t repeat itself….Very strong day.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus posted a picture of her mother holding a sign reading “Protect our children from guns,” and encouraged her followers to head to the ballots in November. “If our elected officials don’t act to prevent gun violence, we will #throwthemout.”

Noah Cyrus posted a picture of herself with her sister Miley and several others wearing March for Our Lives tees, with the caption, “#MarchforOurLives.”

#MarchForOurLives

A post shared by NC (@noahcyrus) on

Amy Poehler posted to the Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls account, writing that she stands with young people: “I applaud your bravery and your incredible poise, and the fire you have started will not go out. It will only get stronger and we will help fan the flames.”

See more posts below.

Heading to the March… #marchforourlives #lievschreiber

A post shared by Liev Schreiber (@lievschreiber) on

More Politics

  • People hold signs that read 'No

    Celebrities Express Support for March for Our Lives: 'We Will Help Fan the Flames'

    The largely student-driven March for Our Lives took place Saturday, March 24 across the nation with the main event in Washington, D.C. drawing thousands. Celebrities took to social media to express their support for the rally to end gun violence. Some took the streets, like “Parks and Recreation’s” Nick Offerman, who tweeted alongside a picture […]

  • Looking west, people fill Pennsylvania Avenue

    March for Our Lives: Streets in D.C. Quickly Fill Before Event

    The largely student-driven March for Our Lives took place Saturday, March 24 across the nation with the main event in Washington, D.C. drawing thousands. Celebrities took to social media to express their support for the rally to end gun violence. Some took the streets, like “Parks and Recreation’s” Nick Offerman, who tweeted alongside a picture […]

  • National Walkout Day

    How to Watch the March for Our Lives Protest

    The largely student-driven March for Our Lives took place Saturday, March 24 across the nation with the main event in Washington, D.C. drawing thousands. Celebrities took to social media to express their support for the rally to end gun violence. Some took the streets, like “Parks and Recreation’s” Nick Offerman, who tweeted alongside a picture […]

  • 'The Simpsons' Team Releases Clip Mocking

    Donald Trump Reconsiders His Life in 'Simpsons' Video 'A Tale of Two Trumps'

    The largely student-driven March for Our Lives took place Saturday, March 24 across the nation with the main event in Washington, D.C. drawing thousands. Celebrities took to social media to express their support for the rally to end gun violence. Some took the streets, like “Parks and Recreation’s” Nick Offerman, who tweeted alongside a picture […]

  • US Capitol

    Arts Funding Gets a Boost in Omnibus Spending Bill

    The largely student-driven March for Our Lives took place Saturday, March 24 across the nation with the main event in Washington, D.C. drawing thousands. Celebrities took to social media to express their support for the rally to end gun violence. Some took the streets, like “Parks and Recreation’s” Nick Offerman, who tweeted alongside a picture […]

  • Parkland

    Parkland Student Journalists on Covering the Shooting and Aftermath: 'It's a Balancing Act'

    The largely student-driven March for Our Lives took place Saturday, March 24 across the nation with the main event in Washington, D.C. drawing thousands. Celebrities took to social media to express their support for the rally to end gun violence. Some took the streets, like “Parks and Recreation’s” Nick Offerman, who tweeted alongside a picture […]

  • Taylor Swift Donates to March for

    Taylor Swift Donates to March for Our Lives

    The largely student-driven March for Our Lives took place Saturday, March 24 across the nation with the main event in Washington, D.C. drawing thousands. Celebrities took to social media to express their support for the rally to end gun violence. Some took the streets, like “Parks and Recreation’s” Nick Offerman, who tweeted alongside a picture […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad