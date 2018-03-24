Celebrities Express Support for March for Our Lives: ‘We Will Help Fan the Flames’

The largely student-driven March for Our Lives took place Saturday, March 24 across the nation with the main event in Washington, D.C. drawing thousands. Celebrities took to social media to express their support for the rally to end gun violence.

Some took the streets, like “Parks and Recreation’s” Nick Offerman, who tweeted alongside a picture of a Leslie Knope-inspired tee, “Heading to the #MarchforOurLives in this charismatic blouse thanks to [Chris Ables Art]. LET’S DO THIS”

George Takei posted, “Thank you to everyone marching around the world today, you are truly making a difference and saving lives. The kids who are leading this movement inspire me every day.”

Dwayne Johnson wrote, “I’ll always stand for open dialogue and action – it’s the only way to ensure bad history doesn’t repeat itself….Very strong day.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus posted a picture of her mother holding a sign reading “Protect our children from guns,” and encouraged her followers to head to the ballots in November. “If our elected officials don’t act to prevent gun violence, we will #throwthemout.”

Noah Cyrus posted a picture of herself with her sister Miley and several others wearing March for Our Lives tees, with the caption, “#MarchforOurLives.”

Amy Poehler posted to the Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls account, writing that she stands with young people: “I applaud your bravery and your incredible poise, and the fire you have started will not go out. It will only get stronger and we will help fan the flames.”

So ready to March today! Landed in DC w North & Kanye. We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence & students who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country @AMarch4OurLives @Everytown — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2018

Today’s the day!!! If you can't join us at #MarchForOurLives in DC you can watch LIVE starting at 12pm EST on @AMarch4OurLives 💗 See you all soon!! pic.twitter.com/tZ27ozQhib — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 24, 2018