AT&T-Time Warner Trial: DOJ Focuses on Turner’s Negotiation With YouTube TV

WASHINGTON — As the AT&T-Time Warner antitrust case entered its third week on Monday, the Justice Department zeroed in on the hard-charging negotiating tactics between Turner Networks and distributors, in which there is the looming threat of channels going dark.

The DOJ also spent time on the carriage negotiations between Turner and the fledgling YouTube TV, one that initially left the virtual multichannel platform without popular channels like TBS, TNT, and CNN.

Coleman Breland, now president of Turner Classic Movies and Turner’s former president of content distribution, took the stand as a government-adverse witness.

He was asked questions about a series of blackouts or near-blackouts, including when, in 2012, they almost went dark on Time Warner Cable over a single penny-per-subscriber increase for a Turner channel.

He agreed that Turner has been able to secure “significant” rate increases with distributors in the past five years. “We’ve done well, yes, on our rate increases,” he said, but added that, in some cases, they had been looking to catch up to what they saw as the true value of the networks.

The Justice Department is trying to show that the increased leverage of AT&T-Time Warner will enable it to demand onerous terms from rivals. It has queried witnesses involved in carriage negotiations to try to show that Time Warner has been willing to use the threat of pulling its channels from distributors as a way to extract more favorable terms.

Later, presented with a series of internal emails from 2016, Breland confirmed that when YouTube TV sought a deal to carry Turner networks that year, it wanted prices lower than “anyone in the industry,” among other proposals. It also wanted to split up Turner networks so less desirable channels would be on an “optional tier,” rather than the basic offering to potential subscribers.

Breland’s response was that such a deal would cause “irreparable harm” to the Turner business model. He informed Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes, who then instructed that a message be delivered to HBO, another Time Warner unit, to also stop negotiating with YouTube TV for the carriage of that network.

The Justice Department’s attorney, Dylan Carson, made a point of noting that a 1997 Federal Trade Commission consent decree for Time Warner’s acquisition of Turner included a condition prohibiting the linking of HBO to the availability of Turner channels in carriage negotiations. But the condition expired after 10 years.

Carson asked Breland whether this was part of a bargaining “strategy” or “goal” to align Turner networks and HBO carriage negotiations at the same time, giving Time Warner more leverage.

Breland said that he was “not aware” that it was a “strategy,” but said that in “some situations” they have aligned the timing of Turner and HBO negotiations.

Under questioning from AT&T-Time Warner’s side, Breland said that he has “never seen an HBO contract” and does not negotiate with them. He said that Bewkes’ concern has been that Turner and HBO negotiations is a matter of communication, that they “know what each other is doing.”

He also said that a concern in the case of YouTube TV was that if Turner agreed to those terms, they would have to give them to other distributors, given the prevalence of “most favored nation” clauses in contracts.

YouTube TV started carrying the Turner networks this year, but it does not carry HBO.