AT&T-Time Warner Trial: Sling TV President Warns of ‘Lose-Lose’ With Merger

WASHINGTON — Sling TV president Warren Schlichting testified that the merger of AT&T and Time Warner would mean a “lose-lose for us” and a “win-win for them” because of the combined company’s ability to demand more onerous terms to carry Turner networks.

Schlichting’s testimony took up just a fraction of Monday’s proceedings in the antitrust trial, as the Justice Department seeks to block the massive merger. One of the DOJ’s central arguments is that AT&T-Time Warner will have the leverage to demand higher prices for cable networks like TNT, TBS, and CNN that will ultimately be passed on to the consumers.

The DOJ is calling executives from AT&T’s rivals to testify about what it will mean for their businesses if the merger is allowed. Schlichting said AT&T-Time Warner will have less of an incentive to come to an agreement in carriage disputes.

Schlichting previously worked as executive vice president of marketing, programming, and media sales for Dish Network. The satellite provider launched Sling TV in 2015 as an online alternative to pricey pay-TV subscriptions, offering a small lineup of networks that are distributed via the internet at a much lower cost.

Related First Witness in AT&T-Time Warner Trial Challenged on Claims of Merger's Harms Antitrust Trial: DOJ Says AT&T Will Use Time Warner as a 'Weapon' to Harm Rivals

He said in his testimony that in previous negotiations for Turner content, both sides were in a “mutual headlock,” where they may be playing hardball in negotiations, but know that they will have to get to a deal. With the merger, he said that is not necessarily the case.

“I just don’t see them having any motivation to move” on their deal demands, he predicted.

He said if there was a blackout, in which Turner networks were pulled from Dish’s carriage, Dish would lose subscribers.

He suggested that Sling TV would be even worse off, because it is easier to subscribers to sign up and cancel their online service. Some would likely migrate to DirecTV Now, an internet “over the top” service that was launched by DirecTV.

Schlichting said the situation would be a “Hobson’s choice” — they could take the onerous terms demanded by AT&T-Time Warner, or face losing the Turner channels altogether.

“If we say no, I just don’t see where it goes from there,” he said. He suggested that if they lose the Turner channels, “you could see our subscriber base, which we’ve managed to build, dissipate quickly.”

He said an issue wasn’t just the price that AT&T-Time Warner would demand, but that it would also force Sling TV to take more networks for carriage. Their business model, he said, is based on keeping the channel selection as a “skinny bundle,” not as a replication of the menu of dozens of channels on a basic package of a traditional pay TV service.

Sling TV carries four Turner networks now, but he said he fears being forced to take all eight. Other media companies would then make similar demands. “Once that happens, we break our model,” he said.

Schlichting has yet to face cross examination, but AT&T-Time Warner’s lead counsel Dan Petrocelli last week grilled a rival from Cox Communications over the threats she said the merger posed to their business. Petrocelli challenged her comments as mere predictions and not based on an actual analysis.

Much of the morning was spent in a dispute, after the Justice Department revealed that Schlichting’s attorney had received a trial transcript of proceedings last week. Judge Richard Leon warned that almost all witnesses had to refrain from reading transcripts about the case until after they testified, and warned that he could strike witnesses taking the stand if they do so in the future.