AT&T-Time Warner Antitrust Trial to Start, With Huge Implications for the Industry

WASHINGTON — The antitrust trial over AT&T’s proposed merger with Time Warner begins on Monday, a case that has huge ramifications for the future of Hollywood and other massive media mergers in an age of consumer disruption.

Members of the public lined up early at the federal courthouse in Washington, hoping to obtain a seat. The first two days of the trial are expected to be taken up by going through a list of hundreds of evidentiary objections that the sides have brought in the case, with Wednesday devoted to opening arguments.

The judge in the case, Richard Leon, said he was surprised by the level of interest in the case, and set aside an overflow courtroom with audio of the proceedings.

Here’s a quick glance:

Central argument: The government is arguing that the merger will ultimately harm consumers because AT&T-Time Warner will be able to demand higher prices for carriage of the Turner networks, which include TBS, TNT and CNN.

AT&T-Time Warner says that the merger is just the type of vertical transaction that has earned the government’s green light. They have pointed to the Comcast-NBCUniversal merger in 2011 as the type of vertical combination that was approved in the past, albeit it came with an extensive set of conditions set by the Justice Department and the FCC.

The DOJ argues that the merger will raise costs to consumers by $436 million per year. That is important because antitrust review is based on the impact that it will have on consumer welfare.

AT&T-Time Warner, however, says that works out to a “theoretical 45-cent increase in the average monthly pay-TV bills for U.S television consumers — an increase of 0.4% in an average monthly bill.” Its legal team, led by Daniel Petrocelli, is expected to try to undermine some of the economic models presented by one of the government’s expert witnesses, Carl Shapiro, a professor at University of California at Berkeley.

What’s expected: The trial is expected to last at least six weeks, and feature an array of executives taking the stand, including AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson. The Justice Department has also hinted that it would call executives from rival firms, along with expert witnesses from the industry.

While much of the case could be voted to complicated testimony that hinges on antitrust modeling, the Justice Department has indicated that it plans to present internal records, including emails, from AT&T executives.

What Trump thinks: President Trump has been vocal about his disdain for the merger and for Time Warner unit CNN. But so far, AT&T-Time Warner has been stymied in its ability to raise the prospect of White House influence on the merger review. Leon rejected the companies’ effort to obtain privilege logs that could shed some light on the extent of conversations between the Justice Department and the White House over the merger.

What are the stakes: Huge. Leon himself has acknowledged this in the courtroom.

Obviously, AT&T-Time Warner’s merger hinges on the decision, but other media companies are looking to the decision to see how it would impact their transactions. The Walt Disney Co. announced in December a plan to purchase a big chunk of the assets of 21st Century Fox. There also has been speculation that CBS and Viacom also would be looking at a recombination.

An argument can be made that the case is about more than individual companies, but the media landscape in the face of quickly changing consumer habits and advertising trends. AT&T and Time Warner say that the merger will enable them to bulk up to better compete with the likes of Google and Facebook.