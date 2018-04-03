AT&T-Time Warner Trial: Focus Turns to Charter’s Opposition to Merger

WASHINGTON — A senior executive at Charter Communications testified at the AT&T-Time Warner antitrust trial that he has concerns that the merger will enable the combined company to demand “excessive” price increases and give them greater leverage over content-bundling practices.

But Tom Montemagno, who, as Charter’s executive vice president of programming acquisition, is chief negotiator for carriage of cable channels, said that he was largely unaware of the contents of a study that Charter commissioned in 2016 to gauge the impact of the loss of Turner network channels, which include CNN, TBS, and TNT.

That study, which initially cost $700,000 and was done by Altman, Vilandrie & Co., came up with a key estimate that Charter would suffer a 9% loss in current and potential subscribers if it were to lose the Turner channels. It was commissioned by Charter in advance of what were expected to be tough negotiations for carriage with Time Warner.

The Justice Department is trying to show that the merger will give AT&T-Time Warner greater leverage to demand onerous rates for Turner channels, or rival distributors will face the loss of subscribers should those channels go dark.

Related AT&T-Time Warner Trial: DOJ Focuses on Turner's Negotiation With YouTube TV AT&T-Time Warner Trial: Comcast Executive Says 'No Reason' to Believe Merger Will Change Leverage

AT&T-Time Warner’s lead counsel, Daniel Petrocelli, challenged the Allen, Vilandrie report’s methodology, and inferred that its key estimate was changed to cast a more dire scenario for Charter just as the company was going to the Justice Department to express its opposition to the merger.

Its lead author, Stefan Bewley, a director at Allen, Vilandre, said that the figures were changed after he presented its findings to Charter on April 26, 2017.

But he added that the change occurred because he saw that some of the initial figures his team had gathered were outliers, 5% on the low end and 14% on the high end. So the methodology was altered, so the 9% represents a “weighted average.”

Bewley denied that the change was made at the behest of Charter. “It was our method,” he told Craig Conrath, the lead attorney for the Justice Department. Asked if anyone told him he had to make the change, he said, “No.”

Petrocelli noted that April 26 was also the date that Charter executives met with the Justice Department to express their concerns about the merger. He said that Charter gave the Allen, Vilandre study to government lawyers.

Bewley, however, claimed that he was unaware that Charter had given the study to the Justice Department until he got a call about the report in late August.

The findings in the study are important, Petrocelli said, because the 9% figure was used by a key expert witness for the Justice Department, economist Carl Shapiro, in his model that showed that the merger will lead to a 45 cent-per-month increase in monthly bills for pay-TV subscribers.

Another AT&T-Time Warner attorney, Rob Walters, pressed Montemagno on his knowledge of the Allen, Vilandre study, at one point asking him whether he found it “strange” that he was so in the dark about it, given that it was commissioned for the purpose of negotiations. He only skimmed through it.

Montemagno said that it was overseen by a separate Charter analytics team. But when asked if he was skeptical of its key finding, Montemagno answered, “It’s tough to estimate what the exact outcome will be.”

Part of the study involved an internet survey that included 10,000 participants, and the other part relied on set-top box data on subscribers’ viewing. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon asked a number of questions about the survey, including how Allen, Vilandre could make sure that participants weren’t just skimming through it to get a stipend. Bewley said that they had a set of “quality control” questions in place to try to screen participants.

More to come…