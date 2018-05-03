AT&T-Time Warner Say Trial ‘Confirmed’ They Were Singled Out for Antitrust Case

Attorneys for AT&T and Time Warner said in a court filing on Thursday that the evidence presented by the government in the antitrust trial showed that they were the victims of differential treatment from other vertical transactions.

The comment was made in a footnote to the AT&T-Time Warner trial brief, in which the companies dismissed the government’s case as falling far short of proving that the transaction posed competitive harm. The companies did not pursue a “selective enforcement” defense in the six-week trial, after U.S. District Judge Richard Leon refused their pre-trial request to obtain records of communication between the White House and the Justice Department.